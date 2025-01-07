Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After going 9-25 under Ran Carthon's leadership, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with their general manager after two years. "Collaboration" was the catchword throughout the Titans' facility when Carthon was hired, so there was a push for shared responsibility and input as the team worked to build its roster.

The results haven't been good enough and the Titans now hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft after finishing 3-14 this season.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. "It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course."

Brian Callahan, who was hired by Carthon, will remain as the Titans' coach. Meanwhile, president of football operations Chad Brinker will spearhead the search for the next general manager.

Taking a closer look, NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport answers three big questions about the general manager firing, including what comes next. National reporter Jeremy Fowler sizes up how attractive the job is, and draft analyst Matt Miller talks about what to do with the No. 1 pick.

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday. George Walker IV/AP

Why make this move after two seasons?

The past two seasons clearly weren't good enough, and this season was a disaster. The Titans' three wins are the fewest since 2015 when the team finished 3-13. The roster doesn't have many impact players and is without a Pro Bowler for the first time since 2012. The spending spree before this season that yielded top free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley and center Lloyd Cushenberry III, along with the trade for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, didn't yield the immediate results expected by ownership. The Titans' future at quarterback is uncertain despite using a second-round pick on Will Levis in Carthon's first season as GM. -- Davenport

What does this move mean for the organization?

There's a pattern of impulsive decisions. This organization fired former general manager Jon Robinson while the team was leading the AFC South with a 7-5 record. Former coach Mike Vrabel was fired despite his 54-45 record being the second best in franchise history. Former coach Mike Mularkey was fired after leading the 2017 Titans to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans are in the process of building a new stadium, and they want a consistent culture of winning by the time it opens in 2027. -- Davenport

What type of candidate best fits in Nashville?

Brinker outlined what he wants in the next general manager: "It is someone who wakes up every single day and the only thing they think about is building a roster, evaluating players, watching tape, working with the coaching staff."

He said the next hire will also need to have been a part of a previous quick turnaround. Whoever takes the job must be willing to work in an environment where the structure is not clearly defined. -- Davenport

How attractive is this job?

Any general manager job is attractive because of its scarcity. The Jets and Titans are the only two teams with GM openings, and viable candidates around the league will jockey for position. These jobs are coveted and offer life-changing money. But there are sobering truths about this job in particular. Strunk has proved to be impatient, firing a general manager or head coach in each of the past three cycles. Coaches I've spoken to consider this roster below average. Brinker is above the general manager in the hierarchy. And there's no franchise quarterback in place, though perhaps the first overall pick will change that. So, a surplus of good candidates should yield a promising hire. But the new GM will be saddled with challenges. -- Fowler

What should the Titans and their new GM do with the No. 1 pick?

Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback. It's impossible to win without the right player under center, and the Titans have been plagued by poor QB play since Ryan Tannehill's game started to decline in 2022. Levis proved that he's not the guy, throwing 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season and finishing with an NFL-worst 27.6 QBR. Mason Rudolph didn't fare any better this season.

Miami's Cam Ward is there for the taking. With his dynamic ability inside and outside the pocket and impressive arm strength to power throws with velocity and touch, he brings the positional skills needed to jump-start the offense. Ward has elevated every program he has ever been associated with, from Incarnate Ward to Washington State to Miami this past season. He's my top-rated quarterback in the class ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and has both the experience and the traits to be a winner in the pros. -- Miller