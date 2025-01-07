Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is down to its final four teams, and the NFL regular season concluded Sunday. That makes this a great time to take another look at the 2025 NFL draft and fully update our predictions for the 32-team first round.

A lot will change before April 24, when the draft rolls into Green Bay, Wisconsin. Some players will unexpectedly return to school; others will surprisingly declare early. Pre-draft events will shake up boards. And offseason needs will be altered by free agency in March. So take this mock draft as a barometer of where things are right now.

Our draft order is based on the final regular season standings, as the first 18 picks are officially set. Tennessee is on the clock with the top pick! The order for playoff teams isn't yet determined, so we relied on ESPN's Football Power Index there (Nos. 19-32). And because no first-round picks have been traded yet, every team is set to enter the draft with its own Day 1 selection.

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2025, starting with the Titans. (Note: Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

See more from ESPN+:

QB Hot Board | Position rankings