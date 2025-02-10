Kyrie Irving goes into his rhythm shot for a 3-pointer. (0:24)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been added to the NBA's All-Star roster as an injury replacement for his new teammate Anthony Davis.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the selection; he also chose Hawks star Trae Young to replace injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier Monday.

Irving, 32, makes his ninth All-Star team after averaging 24.1 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range in 42 games.

Davis, who joined Irving on the Mavs in the trade last week that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, is out with a left adductor strain. He's expected to miss multiple weeks, sources told ESPN. Irving will replace Davis on Team Shaq, the eight-man squad drafted last week by TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal.

The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The new four-team, three-game tournament will air at 8 p.m. ET.