MILWAUKEE -- Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is making progress from his sprained right ankle but won't be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break.

Kuminga last played in a game on Jan. 4, and the Warriors announced Monday that he has started working out on the court and will be evaluated again in 10 days. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to start participating in team practices after the All-Star break.

The All-Star Game is Sunday in San Francisco.

"I wouldn't anticipate him playing those first few games right after the break," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Monday night's 125-111 win at Milwaukee.

Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 26 minutes in 32 games this season. He has made 10 starts.