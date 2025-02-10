Brian Windhorst reacts to Shams Charania's report that the Suns are not trading Kevin Durant. (1:34)

PHOENIX -- Kevin Durant is still with the Phoenix Suns and ready to get back on the court after last week's eventful trade deadline full of speculation that the franchise was open to dealing the 15-time All-Star.

"It's just part of the business," Durant told reporters at practice Monday. "Everybody's bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction, so I understand that. It's just about getting back on the court and trying to go out and play the game that I love.

"It's part of the business though -- we've all got to understand that."

The Suns ended up having a relatively quiet trade deadline, dealing disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets but keeping the rest of their core intact. The team's big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is still together as the franchise tries to gain ground in the standings.

Phoenix entered Monday night with a 26-26 record and tied with the Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Durant and Beal were the subject of rampant trade rumors before last week's deadline. Phoenix general manager James Jones didn't offer many clues to how seriously he considered moving either player when asked Friday.

"It always gets noisy when you're not winning," Jones said. "And we're not winning."

The 36-year-old Durant has sat out the past three games because of a sprained ankle but hopes to return for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns are just 2-11 this season when the 6-foot-11 forward is out of the lineup.

Durant is still one of the game's elite scorers, averaging nearly 26.9 points on 52.4% shooting. The veteran is under contract with the Suns next season and said his goal has always been to play out his deal.

"It's not a bad thing that people around the league want me to play for them," Durant said. "It's not a bad thing my organization here is fighting off people to keep me on the team or even dangle me in a trade.

"It's part of being in high demand."