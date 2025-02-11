Shams Charania details why the Lakers failed Mark Williams' physical, rescinding the trade between him and Dalton Knecht. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers' failed physical assessment of center Mark Williams, sources told ESPN on Monday night.

The Hornets are considering their next steps and weighing avenues to challenge the Lakers' evaluation process or seek alternative resolutions with the league office, sources said.

Williams was traded last week for Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and Los Angeles' 2031 first-round pick. But two days after the trade deadline passed, the deal was rescinded after Williams' failed exam.

Williams' physical showed multiple issues, sources said. The center has missed 60% of the Hornets' games over his three seasons in the league, most notably for separate back and foot injuries.

Because the deadline passed, the trade was not amended to account for whatever new medical information the Lakers might have discovered in their evaluation of Williams.

The players involved returned to their original teams but have yet to play; Knecht, Reddish and Williams were all ruled out Monday.

In a statement Saturday night, the Hornets said they are "excited" to welcome Williams back to the team.