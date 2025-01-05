Myles Garret doesn't hold back as he weighs in on the outcome of the Browns' 2024 season. (0:43)

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett endured a winless season in his first year in the NFL. But Cleveland's 2024 season was even more of a letdown in his eyes.

"It's probably a more disappointing season because of what we expected out of ourselves," Garrett said.

The Browns finished 3-14 after Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It's the franchise's worst record since its woeful 0-16 season in 2017 and it comes one year after winning 11 games and reaching the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Garrett said the team "took a step or two back" in 2024.

Saturday's defeat guaranteed a top-three pick for the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. Cleveland can clinch the top pick with wins by the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of The Year, has said recently that he has no desire for a rebuild and that he wants to speak with the Browns' leadership this offseason regarding the team's plans.

When asked if an extension in the offseason would hinge on his talks with Cleveland's higher-ups, Garrett said, "I mean, there'll be something coming."