New York Jets owner Woody Johnson insists his teenage son has no influence on the team's decisions and referred to a recent report about the organization's dysfunction as a "smear piece."

Johnson told the New York Post that he read the story published last month by The Athletic, which reported that the 77-year-old owner takes advice from his teenage son Brick.

"I think the article is a typical smear piece -- unsubstantiated," Johnson told the Post in a report published Monday. "Nobody really stood up and put their name on anything. It's absolutely untrue. Everything was out of context. When you're losing games, it gives people the artistic license to kind of do what they want."

As part of its report, The Athletic cited multiple sources who shared that Brick Johnson, 18, has an influential role in decisions pertaining to the Jets' roster and staff. The report also mentioned Woody Johnson's younger son, Jack, as being included in that process.

A source confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini last month that Johnson's sons are "very much" involved in football matters. The Jets have denied that, however, and Johnson reiterated that stance to the Post, saying Brick "has no role in the organization."

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about the teenagers' reported influence during an interview last month with "The Pat McAfee Show." While addressing his future and the possibility that the Jets could release him at the end of the season, Rodgers quipped: "Being released would be a first; being released by a teenager, that would also be a first."

Johnson acknowledged to the Post that he brings his sons around the Jets facility and has them attend team meetings, comparing it to "an apprenticeship."

"In my family, my great grandfather took my grandfather to meetings when he was a teenager," Johnson told the Post. "He'd dress up in a suit and go to meetings. That's the way you teach the next generation. That's what you do. It's an apprenticeship. Does [Brick] have any decision making? Absolutely not. No decision making, despite what you might read."

The Jets (5-12), who concluded their season Sunday with a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins, have missed the playoffs each of the past 14 seasons -- the longest active drought among America's four biggest professional sports leagues.

The Jets will be hiring a new coach and general manager this offseason after Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were fired this season.