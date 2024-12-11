Longest active postseason droughts across NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL

Open Extended Reactions

On his first day with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers admitted to dreaming about delivering a championship to New York. The four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers even said the Jets' one Lombardi Trophy from the 1968 season looked "a little lonely" in the lobby of the team's facility.

Despite Rodgers' lofty ambitions, delivering the franchise an elusive second title has proved to be much easier said than done.

A year after Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles on the fourth snap of the first game of the 2023 season, Rodgers and the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 32-26 overtime defeat extended the Jets' streak without a playoff appearance to 14 seasons, the longest active postseason drought among America's four biggest professional sports leagues.

Here's a look at the longest current postseason droughts across the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL:

NFL

New York Jets: 14 seasons (last postseason appearance: 2010 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh Steelers)

NHL

Buffalo Sabres: 13 seasons (last postseason appearance: 2011 Eastern Conference quarterfinals vs. Philadelphia Flyers)

MLB

Los Angeles Angels: 10 seasons (last postseason appearance: 2014 American League Division Series vs. Kansas City Royals)

NBA

Charlotte Hornets: Eight seasons (last playoff appearance: 2016 Eastern Conference first round vs. Miami Heat)

For more sports news, check out the ESPN homepage for breaking news, in-depth analysis, fantasy tips and more.