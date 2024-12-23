Open Extended Reactions

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose football future remains a mystery, suggested Monday that he could be released at the end of the season. He also joked about the possibility of being released by the owner's teenage son -- an obvious poke at owner Woody Johnson and the latest controversy surrounding the organization.

"Being released would be a first; being released by a teenager, that would also be a first," Rodgers said with a laugh during his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"So, hey, I'm open to everything and I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, it's a great story."

It was a reference to a story last week by The Athletic, which reported that Johnson, 77, takes advice from his teenage sons, Brick and Jack.

Rodgers, 41, has said the Jets are his "first option" if he decides to return for a 21st season. The Jets are in the process of a regime change, as they fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season -- a 4-11 disaster. The new decision-makers will have a lot to say about Rodgers' fate, although the feeling among those close to the team is that Woody Johnson wants to move on from the future Hall of Famer, who is signed for 2025.

"I think there's a world where they just say, 'Hey, thank you, we're going to go in another direction' on January 6th," said Rodgers, referring to the day after the regular season. "...That's a possibility. I think there's also a possibility we're going to wait and see who the new staff is."

When Brick Johnson's name was mentioned on the show, Rodgers chimed in. Trying to hold back his laughter, he replied, "Just to answer that, there's a first time for everything -- and there's been a few of those this year and first time in 20 years."

A source confirmed to ESPN that Johnson's sons are "very much" involved in football matters. The Jets have denied that.

Rodgers made it clear that he has some issues with the team's culture. He's bothered by leaks within the organization, something he has mentioned several times over the past two seasons. On Monday, he went so far as to say that it's impacting the outcome of games.

"What's best for the Jets is not having these type of leaks all the time, and when that gets figured out then it'll be a little easier to win," he said. "I mean, it doesn't have a direct impact on the players on the field, but it has an impact on the culture and the chemistry and the overall energy of the building, and that's what needs to get better."

As for his own future, Rodgers reiterated that he's willing to take a pay cut, saying he has already made "a ton of money" in his career.

Under his current contract, renegotiated last year, he's due a $35 million option bonus and a $2.5 million base salary in 2025 -- none of it guaranteed. He took a $34 million pay cut last year to provide cap relief to pursue free agents.

"I think I've already proven I'm willing to take a pay cut," he said, asserting that his contract and that of wide receiver Davante Adams would have to be renegotiated for them to return.

Rodgers' 2025 cap charge is a manageable $23.5 million, although the team would get hit with a $49 million dead charge if he's released or traded. Adams' cap charge is a prohibitive $38.3 million, which consists mostly of nonguaranteed base salary.

Rodgers is having a down year by his standards, ranking 23rd in QBR (52.2), but he's on the verge of some milestones. He needs one touchdown pass to become the fifth player in history with 500, and he needs 497 passing yards to eclipse Joe Namath's franchise record (4,007), set in 1967.