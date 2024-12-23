Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The weather wasn't the only thing frigid on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. So was the on-field relationship between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was targeted only three times over the first 55 minutes and spoke cryptically afterward about why he wasn't a factor in the 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'd like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently," Wilson said. "That's out of my control."

Could these "people" actually be one person ... say, his quarterback? Wilson praised passing game coordinator Todd Downing for trying to figure out ways to get him the ball. By the process of elimination, that leaves Rodgers, whose most-targeted receiver over the past four games has been old friend Davante Adams.

From Wilson's sideline blowup last week in Jacksonville through the first three quarters against the Rams, he was targeted only five times over five quarters. In the same span, Adams was targeted 17 times. Even Allen Lazard (seven) had more chances than Wilson, who ranted during last week's win because he wanted the ball against single coverage on a specific red zone play.

Wilson finished with six catches for 54 yards on Sunday -- he made four late receptions, while the Jets were down two scores -- but it wasn't enough to mask his frustration. Asked why he wasn't involved, Wilson paused a few moments and cleared his throat.

"I don't know," he said. "To be honest with you, I don't know."

"I feel like I ran good routes this game," Wilson continued. "I feel like I had an opportunity to help the team, but sometimes it just doesn't fall like that."

Wilson dropped hints last week that he's not happy, fueling speculation that he might ask for a trade. He's on the verge of his third 1,000-yard season (987), but he feels he can be much more productive.

"Anytime we don't win, and I'm not that involved, it's tough," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and say I haven't been involved, but I just think I've got more to give. ... I think I can help us. They know that."

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich declined to comment on why Wilson didn't get more opportunities, saying he needed to watch the tape. Rodgers said it was because of the Rams' coverage: split safeties.

"Yeah, a lot of two-shell, so there weren't a lot of singles for him," said Rodgers, who completed 28 of 42 attempts for 256 yards -- but didn't have any completions longer than 20 yards. "That's what they wanted to play."

The Rams played a split-safety look on 29 of 44 dropbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. Of course, Adams faced the same defense and he was targeted 13 times, resulting in seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Afterward, Wilson spoke glowingly of Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who held the same title with the Jets in 2022, Wilson's rookie year. Wilson called it "a special time," saying how much he "loved" LaFleur. He certainly doesn't love the way things are going this year.

"At the end of the day, this is my legacy, this is what I do," Wilson said. "When they turn on the film, I just always want to leave a good impression on people, that I'm running good routes, that I can find an open spot in the zone, whatever it may be."