CINCINNATI -- The Bengals made several changes on their coaching staff following a season that failed to meet expectations, including firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Anarumo, who had been with the team since head coach Zac Taylor was hired in 2019, was fired after six seasons. Anarumo, 58, played an integral role in the Bengals' turnaround from the worst team in the AFC North to playing in the franchise's first Super Bowl in 33 years.

Cincinnati also fired Frank Pollack, the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator; defensive line coach Marion Hobby; and linebackers coach James Bettcher.

In his end-of-year news conference, Taylor said it was a difficult decision to shake up the coaching staff given the run of success that group had experienced in previous seasons.

"Those were extremely hard moves for me to make," Taylor said. "Those were all men that I have a ton of respect for and been through high and exciting times with and do not take those decisions lightly."

Cincinnati's defense struggled in each of the past two seasons as the Bengals missed the postseason in 2023 and 2024 after winning back-to-back division championships and making deep playoff runs. This season, Cincinnati finished 26th in points allowed per drive and was 30th in the NFL in defensive red zone efficiency, according to ESPN Research.

A significant change was required after the Bengals squandered career years from quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Burrow, who was coming off major wrist surgery on this throwing hand, finished the season as the league leader in passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,918). Chase won the receiving triple crown after topping his peers in the three major categories (1,708 yards, 17 touchdowns, 127 receptions). And Hendrickson led all players with 17.5 sacks.

Taylor said it was "sickening" that Cincinnati couldn't find a way to get into the postseason. Despite a five-game winning streak to end the year, the Denver Broncos' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention.

But Cincinnati coaches and players acknowledged the need for help stemmed from the Bengals' own inability to finish games. Cincinnati was 4-7 in games decided by seven or fewer points, with all of those losses coming before Week 13. In those close defeats, Taylor said there were aspects on offense, defense and special teams that cost the Bengals and ultimately doomed this season.

"Whatever it is, those are all things that we'll reflect back on that are a little bit of a thorn in your side for this season," Taylor said. "But all we can do is improve it moving forward and making sure a season like this doesn't happen again."

Anarumo's unit turned things around toward the end of the season. In the team's five-game win streak, Cincinnati was fifth in opposing scoring defense. It resembled some of the performances turned in previous seasons, including during the team's run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. That year, the Bengals didn't surrender more than 24 points in four playoff games, including the 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Anarumo earned the nickname the "Mad Scientist" for his ability to craft game plans to thwart opposing offenses in big games, such as the 2021 AFC Championship Game win against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City and the 2022 divisional playoff game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

But the performance over the past two years required changes across the staff. Taylor said he believes the openings are appealing and there are talented players on the roster. The sixth-year coach will meet with the team's front office -- spearheaded by team president Mike Brown, executive vice president Katie Blackburn, and player personnel director Duke Tobin -- to fill those spots. In terms of traits in a new defensive coordinator, Taylor said someone with a strong understanding of winning in the AFC North is critical.

"This division's different," Taylor said. "I think when people come and they play all four teams in the division, they feel that immediately. So, you certainly need a coordinator that has an understanding of that."

In terms of key player decisions, Taylor said he is hopeful that the Bengals can find a long-term extension for wide receivers Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Higgins' franchise tag has expired. Those are just two of several player decisions that the Bengals must get right to become a playoff team once again.

"That's a process we'll start now, through the month of January and February," Taylor said. "Talking through every player on a roster and how it all fits."