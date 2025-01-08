Open Extended Reactions

Clemson signed former Alabama edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander from the transfer portal Wednesday to help fill one of its biggest needs on defense.

The Tigers have now brought in three players through the portal, including Purdue defensive end Will Heldt and Missouri State receiver Tristan Smith.

Coach Dabo Swinney had been criticized for his reluctance to use the portal in the past, particularly after Clemson signed zero players from the portal in the 2024 cycle. Swinney, however, has said, "We're going to do what's best for Clemson, whether it's get a portal guy or take a high school kid, and that's a year-to-year thing."

Alexander, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2022, played in high school with current Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods in Alabaster, Alabama. The two won a state championship together in 2021.

In three seasons at Alabama, Alexander saw limited playing time and alternated between outside and inside linebacker.

Swinney fired defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin earlier this week and has not hired a replacement yet.