          Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. declares for NFL draft

          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterJan 8, 2025, 11:45 PM
          Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., a first-team All-Big Ten selection who helped the Ducks to a league title, has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, announcing his plan Wednesday on social media.

          Conerly started the past two seasons for the Ducks, who won the Big Ten in their first season in the league and earned the No. 1 seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Conerly allowed only five total pressures in protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy finalist.

          ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Conerly as the No. 6 draft-eligible offensive tackle. A Seattle native, Conerly came to Oregon as ESPN's No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 31 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

          As a freshman, Conerly appeared in all 13 games for Oregon and caught a touchdown pass against Colorado. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.