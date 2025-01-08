Open Extended Reactions

Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., a first-team All-Big Ten selection who helped the Ducks to a league title, has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, announcing his plan Wednesday on social media.

It's been real Eugene 💚 pic.twitter.com/VsoYry4ygb — Josh(ua) Conerly Jr (@joshuaconerlyjr) January 8, 2025

Conerly started the past two seasons for the Ducks, who won the Big Ten in their first season in the league and earned the No. 1 seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Conerly allowed only five total pressures in protecting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy finalist.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Conerly as the No. 6 draft-eligible offensive tackle. A Seattle native, Conerly came to Oregon as ESPN's No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 31 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

As a freshman, Conerly appeared in all 13 games for Oregon and caught a touchdown pass against Colorado. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.