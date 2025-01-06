Open Extended Reactions

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has fired defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, Swinney announced Monday.

The Tigers' defense -- particularly against the run -- took a significant step back in the third season under Goodwin. Clemson allowed an average of 160.6 rushing yards per game -- its worst performance since 2011. That includes 292 yards rushing allowed in a 38-24 loss to Texas in a College Football Playoff first-round game last month.

Goodwin was promoted from within in 2022 to replace Brent Venables, who left to become head coach at Oklahoma. In 2021, the last season under Venables, Clemson ranked No. 7 in the country in rush defense (96.3 yards per game) and No. 8 in total defense (310.2 yards per game).

Swinney said he met with Goodwin on Sunday night to inform him of the decision.

"Wes has been a part of our program for 13 of the past 16 years, and he played an instrumental part in all of our success," Swinney said in a statement. "I love Wes and his family and wish him all the best as he continues his journey. I know he has a bright future ahead."

Swinney said he hopes to have a new defensive coordinator in place by the end of the month "or sooner."

"Our staff has been hard at work on our roster, and we look forward to solidifying our defensive coordinator position to help lead this extremely talented group as we pursue our goals for 2025," Swinney said.

Clemson returns the bulk of its playoff team -- including defensive starters T.J. Parker, Peter Woods, Wade Woodaz and Avieon Terrell. The offense looks ready to make another major leap with quarterback Cade Klubnik and receivers Bryant Wesco Jr., Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore all returning, making it an absolute priority to get the defense fixed.