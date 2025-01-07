Open Extended Reactions

Georgia added another potential playmaker to its receiving corps on Tuesday, as former Texas A&M standout Noah Thomas committed to play for the Bulldogs in 2025.

Thomas, who has one season of eligibility remaining, led the Aggies with 39 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs added former USC receiver/kick returner Zachariah Branch, who was the No. 9 overall player and No. 4 receiver in ESPN's transfer portal rankings. He had 1,863 all-purpose yards with the Trojans in two seasons and returned two kickoffs for scores in 2023.

At 6-foot-6, Thomas gives the Bulldogs a much-needed target in the red zone, which they were lacking this past season. His best performance came in a 43-41 loss in four overtimes at Auburn on Nov. 23, with five catches for 124 yards with two scores. He had six receptions for 109 yards and one score in a 21-17 victory over Arkansas on Sept. 28.

Earlier Tuesday, receiver Dillon Bell announced that he'll return to Georgia for one more season. The junior had 43 catches for 466 yards with four touchdowns in 2024.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose their top two receivers: Dominic Lovett, who has exhausted his eligibility, and Arian Smith, who announced he's forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Receiver Anthony Evans III also entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs led all FBS teams with 36 receiver drops this season, according to ESPN Research.

Georgia also landed two safeties from the transfer portal on Tuesday: Miami's Jaden Harris and UAB's Adrian Maddox, who had committed to Florida on Sunday. Harris started 13 games for the Hurricanes this past season and had 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception.