Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes has committed to Oregon, he announced Tuesday.

Hughes is the No. 1 running back and No. 6 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility with the Ducks.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt sophomore has been one of the most productive running backs in college football over the past two seasons and earned first-team honors in back-to-back seasons in the American Athletic Conference with the Green Wave.

Hughes finished ninth among FBS running backs with 1,401 rushing yards this season and scored 17 total touchdowns. All eight running backs ahead of Hughes on the FBS rushing leaderboard are entering the NFL draft, giving Oregon arguably the top returning back in the country for 2025.

The Ducks landed Hughes out of the transfer portal after leading rusher Jordan James declared for the NFL draft Monday. James produced 1,495 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns for the Ducks this season.

Hughes' commitment was the latest move in a busy 24-hour period for the program and its players after their Big Ten championship season and 13-1 run ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl last week.

Oregon is losing James and All-Big Ten defensive tackle Derrick Harmon to the NFL draft, but wide receiver Evan Stewart announced Tuesday he would return for his senior season.

The former Texas A&M transfer caught 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. The Ducks also added to their wide receiver room Tuesday with a commitment from Florida State transfer Malik Benson.

Hughes will join an Oregon offense that will be led by quarterback Dante Moore in 2025 and will team up with his brother, five-star cornerback signee Na'eem Offord. Offord, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon in December.

In his first season as Tulane's starter, Hughes earned AAC Rookie of the Year and freshman All-America honors in 2023 after rushing for 1,378 yards and seven scores as a redshirt freshman. His 3,022 yards from scrimmage since 2023 rank second among Group of 5 running backs behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (4,655).