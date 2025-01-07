Jeremiah Smith hauls in a pair of touchdowns along with 161 yards as Ohio State steamrolls Oregon in the first half. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Florida State and Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson, who was has an extra year thanks to the recent NCAA ruling on junior college players, told ESPN that he has committed to play at Oregon next year.

Benson told ESPN on Tuesday that he picked the Ducks because he was impressed with the coaching staff and was intrigued by the opportunity to play with quarterback Dante Moore, who projects as the Ducks' starter next year.

Until the ruling on Diego Pavia's eligibility changed the paradigm for junior college players, Benson had been set to start training for the NFL draft process.

"I'm just glad that the Lord blessed me with another opportunity and another year," Benson told ESPN upon entering the portal. "I will not take this for granted."

Benson began his college career at Hutchinson Community College, where he emerged as the nation's top junior college prospect regardless of position. He played one season at Alabama, where he had 13 receptions in 14 games for 162 yards and a touchdown.

He transferred to Florida State, where he caught 25 balls for 311 yards and a touchdown this season. On his career, he averages 12.5 yards per catch.

Oregon's receiving room lost star Tez Johnson to the NFL and is awaiting on an NFL decision from Evan Stewart, who missed the Rose Bowl with a back injury and slumped late in the year for the Ducks.

They do bring in the country's top receiving prospect in Dakorien Moore, who is ESPN's No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.