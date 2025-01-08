Nikola Jokic's 46 proves too much for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in a Nuggets overtime win. (2:07)

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic was ruled out for Tuesday night's home game against the Boston Celtics.

Jokic popped up on the injury report because of an illness earlier Tuesday and was downgraded from probable to questionable before eventually being ruled out.

For the Celtics, Derrick White was also ruled out because of an illness.

Jokic sat out three games this season in November while on paternity leave for the birth of his second child. The Nuggets went 1-2 in those games.

A three-time MVP, Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds and 9.7 assists this season.