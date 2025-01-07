Nine takeaways from the December portal window

Open Extended Reactions

College football programs looking to improve their rosters for the 2025 season have only about 4,500 players to choose from this offseason.

That's how many Division I football players are currently in the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the December transfer window. We're well on our way to another record-setting year for transfer transactions across the sport as coaches continue to embrace the portal for roster construction and players chase better opportunities and pay on the open market.

During this winter transfer frenzy, we've ranked the top 75 players in the portal as well as the top 25 quarterbacks on the move. We've also given you early winners and losers. Now that the transfer window for underclassmen has closed, here's a closer look at what we can learn from the busiest month of the year in portal recruiting.

The portal is not really closed

By the numbers | Cash rules

G5 to P5 moves

QB market | Rebuilds

Attrition leaders | Repeat transfers

Juco ruling