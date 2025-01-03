Fantasy hockey schedule hacks: January lineup tips, strategy

Open Extended Reactions

As we launch January and approach the NHL season's midway mark, maximizing your fantasy lineup each calendar day, within set limits, matters as much as ever. By hacking the schedule -- figuring out which teams are more active when most others are not -- managers can exploit their lineup potential every single date. The greater number of players in action, the greater potential for positive fantasy returns. When a small handful of points could mean the difference between weekly victory and defeat, why not use every avenue available?

Setting the benchmark at six games -- when another 20 teams, at minimum, are idle -- the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks are booked to compete on seven so-called slower nights during Jan. 3-31; the Los Angeles Kings, Utah Hockey Club and Pittsburgh Penguins on six such occasions. With a view to making the most fantasy hay in this first busy month of 2025, the following players from that group sport potential to improve your own squad in the here and now.

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers (Rostered in 50.8% of ESPN Fantasy leagues): The shortage of enthusiasm for the former fantasy heavyweight this campaign is a puzzler. The Halcyon days of 57 points through 61 games unfolded only three years ago, and he nearly cracked 40 in 71 contests the following. While an injury-riddled 2023-24 left fantasy managers wanting more, Ekblad is putting up better-than-serviceable numbers again, already totaling 20 points through 39 contests, including seven with the extra skater. (Brandon Montour's departure for Seattle having opened up a spot on the Panthers' No. 1 unit.) The No. 1 draft pick (2014) blocks a sufficient number of shots and throws enough hits to be effective otherwise. Grab him up ahead of Friday's tilt with the Penguins, when only four other games are scheduled.

Tyler Myers, D, Vancouver Canucks (5.1%): Seeing a significant bump in ice time, and now anchoring the Canucks' top power play, Myers boasts fresh value as a fantasy performer in conventional leagues. Not to get too jazzed over one game, but the veteran defender scored a goal on five shots while skating nearly 26 minutes on the top pair and power play in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win in Seattle. As long as Hughes remains out, and coach Rick Tocchet utilizes Myers in similar fashion, the towering blueliner merits weighty consideration as a likely easy add in deeper fantasy competition.

Tyler Bertuzzi, F, Chicago Blackhawks (24.8%): Logging substantial minutes on a top line and power play with Connor Bedard, Bertuzzi has four goals and two assists in his past six contests. He also has 31 penalty minutes over that short span, appealing all the more to managers invested in rough and/or undisciplined play. Serving as a considerably productive force with Toronto in the final third of last season, the former 30-goal scorer (2021-22) has the proven wherewithal to contribute. Plus, it's hard not to like the forward pairing with Bedard if it's working. At minimum, consider streaming Bertuzzi over the weekend, when the Blackhawks host the Canadiens on Friday (five NHL games) and Rangers on Sunday (five NHL games).

Also of note: After losing 16 games to a foot injury, Chicago defenseman Seth Jones is back at it -- shooting on net, pitching in power-play points and blocking shots. He remains available in about one-quarter of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Logan Cooley, F, Utah Hockey Club (70.5%): Since heating up in the latter half of November, Cooley is displaying zero hints of simmering down. Centering a scoring line with Dylan Guenther, the 20-year-old sophomore has 22 points in 19 contests, including 11 with the extra skater. For comparison, Tampa's Nikita Kucherov leads the league with 12 (tied with three others) over the same period. No small wonder Cooley is averaging 2.2 fantasy points/game in ESPN Fantasy competition this past month. This kid should be rostered almost right across the board.

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Hockey Club (18.0%): While on the subject of under-rostered fantasy performers in Utah ... sure, the recent string of losses to Dallas, Colorado and Seattle leaves a less palatable fantasy taste, but every goalie endures such stretches. The fact Vejmelka emerged from that dismal week net -0.6 fantasy points -- an unhelpful sum, but far from tragic -- offers comfort. Particularly when accounting for the 25.0 fantasy points (average 3.6/game) he accrued the rest of December. Utah is a competitive hockey club. Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Flames hopefully suggests its recent wobbly run is over. If hurting for netminding help right now -- perhaps losing Igor Shesterkin or Linus Ullmark to injury -- give Vejmelka a hard look. Especially since he's slated to start more often when most other teams are off this month.

Quinton Byfield, F, Los Angeles Kings (40.7%): Already smitten with what Byfield is delivering fantasy-wise these days, I'm loving the added value on tap by playing on lighter nights. Skating alongside an inspired Warren Foegele, the 22-year-old has six goals and three helpers in his past eight games, all the while logging more than 20 minutes of ice time. It won't be long before he starts racking up more points on the power play as well.

Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings (29.7%): The Kings are winning. Only Linus Ullmark (injured), Connor Hellebuyck, and Jacob Markstrom have more total fantasy points this past month. Impressive company. And I'll guarantee you not one member of that trio is available in anywhere near 70% of leagues. Also, defender Drew Doughty is coming back in the near future. Which just makes L.A. that much better as a unit. I get the injury concerns, but come on.

Michael Bunting, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (41.7%): Assuming Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell (never mind Crosby) are already spoken for, give Bunting a look in deeper fantasy leagues. At least as a temporary streamer. Earning turns on the Penguins' top power play, the winger has four goals and an assist in his past four contests, including three points with the extra skater.

Then there are those teams that play most often when everyone else is also active. For the rest of January, four teams compete on only two nights when fewer than six games are scheduled: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Islanders and Sharks. Worth extra fantasy thought if considering adding one player over another, all else being seen as equal.