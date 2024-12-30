Fantasy hockey waiver picks: Add Fowler, Holloway before the Winter Classic

Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Washington Capitals (1.62 FPPG, 82.7% available): With Alex Ovechkin back in the fold and on the Wayne Gretzky chase in his first outing since breaking his leg on Nov. 18, all Capitals boats are lifted by this rising tide. Dubois has been holding down the No. 2 center role comfortably, but Ovechkin's return improves the second line by kicking Connor McMichael and his 16 goals down to Dubois' wing. Dubois has 13 points across his past 13 games, which is more than enough sustained offense to be on more fantasy teams.

Dylan Holloway, C, St. Louis Blues (1.78 FPPG, 78.3% available): Since clawing out of the bottom six in the Blues lineup in late November, there have been waves of value from Holloway -- stretches with piles of fantasy points, stretches with almost none -- but on the whole, he's more than worth rostering. Since Nov. 25, Holloway has dipped below 16 minutes of ice time only once after averaging just 15:14 before then. He has also averaged 2.43 fantasy points per game since then, despite a stretch of five games in which he had 2.8 total fantasy points.

Gabriel Vilardi, C, Winnipeg Jets (1.98 FPPG, 49.3% available): Just another friendly reminder that a top-line player for the NHL team with the most goals scored this season remains available in about half of fantasy leagues. He has been on a special tear lately, with 2.83 fantasy points per game since Dec. 5.

Dmitri Voronkov, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.88 FPPG, 86.8% available): His recent explosion of points has spiked his rates, but Voronkov hasn't come out of nowhere to earn his recent success. Long before this recent streak of 10 points in seven games, Voronkov had locked down a role on the Jackets first line and top power-play unit alongside Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko at almost all times.

Victor Olofsson, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (1.95 FPPG, 87.9% available): Getting to spend all his time with Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, including on the power play, has had some major benefits for Olofsson. He has somewhat quietly found himself ranking 26th among all skaters in fantasy points per 60 minutes (7.45 FPP60, minimum 150 minutes).

Defensemen

Cam Fowler, D, St. Louis Blues (1.49 FPPG, 65.1% available): As expected, given the lackluster results from the power-play unit so far, it took only four games of Fowler's career with the Blues before they turned the power play over to him. He hasn't been a standout as a quarterback in recent campaigns with the Ducks, but, to be fair, he hasn't had a lot to work with, and Anaheim has had more exciting options they've wanted to work into the advantage. But Fowler has heaps of experience on the point and brings a fresh look to the Blues. Since taking over on Dec. 20, Fowler has posted 12.8 fantasy points across four games, including a three-point outing against the Predators on Dec. 27. Get him into lineups in time for the Winter Classic on December 31.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Hockey Club (2.19 FPPG, 82.3% available): There is still no indication of an imminent return from Connor Ingram, so Vejmelka's run in the crease continues into 2025. Among goalies with at least 10 starts since Nov. 13 (the date Vejmelka had his first win), he only trails Filip Gustavsson, Adin Hill and Connor Hellebuyck in save percentage. Sure enough, he ranks seventh in fantasy points since that date as well.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames (3.10 FPPG, 56.7% available): It's difficult to predict the Flames' starting patterns, though they've used a two-cycle rotation of Wolf, Wolf, and Dan Vladar in the past six games. That said, this week offers a couple of extremes with the Vancouver Canucks to start (28th in fantasy points to opposing goaltenders), followed by Utah Hockey Club (13th for opposing goaltenders) and closing with the Nashville Predators (No. 1 for opposing goaltenders with 4.15 fantasy points allowed per game). If the cycle sticks, Vladar gets the tasty matchup with Nashville. If you get to make daily lineup decisions, Wolf is safe to get into the crease after the Vancouver roadblock, as the Flames have a softer schedule on tap beyond this week.

Short-term streamers

Joe Veleno, C, Detroit Red Wings (0.90 FPPG, 99.6% available): Elevated to the top line for Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals, Veleno helped new coach Todd McLellan earn his first victory behind the bench. That could go a long way in keeping Veleno on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond for at least the short-term.

Eric Comrie, G, Winnipeg Jets (1.00 FPPG, 99.1% available): If you are able to make live decisions on Monday afternoon, the Jets back-to-back starting the week includes the friendliest foe in the league for opposing goaltenders on Monday in the Nashville Predators (4.15 fantasy points per game allowed to opposing goalies). There is a good chance Comrie gets the nod and they save Connor Hellebuyck for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Fabian Lysell, RW, Boston Bruins (0.00 FPPG, 99.9% available): Three months ago, we all would have jumped through a window to get a winger spending time on the power play with David Pastrnak. The rush isn't quite there now though, as this power play has underwhelmed all season long. Lysell made his season debut on Dec. 28, earning 54 seconds with the top unit, generating two shots on goal and three shot attempts. You couldn't find a smaller sample, but with the low shot attempts from the Bruins advantage this season, any news is good news.

Erik Brannstrom, D, Vancouver Canucks (1.2 FPPG, 99.7% available): The Canucks' depth beyond Quinn Hughes on the blue line will be tested, with Hughes expected to be sidelined for the week. Brannstrom has some unused and largely untested offensive chops, but they've never been on display at the NHL level. Still, he is probably the Canucks best shot at a power-play quarterback for the short-term.

Brent Burns, D, Carolina Hurricanes (1.34 FPPG, 38.0% available): Shayne Gostisbehere missed Saturday's game and remains listed as day-to-day. Any missed time is a chance for Burns to get enough power-play exposure to elevate him into a fantasy starter. With two quick road matchups to start a four-game week, it's not outrageous to think Burns could get at least two games as the quarterback.