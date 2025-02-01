TCU's Jack Bech catches the winning touchdown at the Senior Bowl, one month after his brother died in the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans. (0:55)

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was selected MVP of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, catching the winning touchdown pass a month after his brother died in the pickup truck attack in New Orleans.

On fourth-and-goal late in the final quarter, Bech caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to give the American Team a 22-19 win over the National Team in Mobile, Alabama.

Bech's older brother, Tiger, was a former All-Ivy League kick returner for Princeton and was among those killed in the terror attack in New Orleans' French Quarter district on New Year's Day.

Bech wore his brother's No. 7 during Saturday's game, and the clinching TD came with seven seconds remaining.

"Man, it's simple: My brother has some wings on me," Bech told NFL Network afterward. "He gave them to me, and he let that all take place. My Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Tiger. Nothing else but them. They're the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them."

Bech had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns this past season for TCU.

The week leading up to Saturday's all-star game and the Senior Bowl itself represented opportunities for Bech to showcase his talents ahead of April's NFL draft.

"It's been surreal just to be able to come and take place in this game," he said. "It's a goal that you set for yourself. But if I had the option that if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock and that means I could give my brother a hug right now, you know I would take that.

"On the flip side, I don't think I could have had the week I had if all that didn't happen."

Bech had six receptions for 68 yards in the game. He joins Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones as past Senior Bowl MVPs.