Field storms can be dangerous. Goal posts are toppled. Players are run over. Injuries are common.

But what's often forgotten in these moments is what California Golden Bears equipment manager Trevor Skogerboe couldn't get out of his mind: he needed to make sure equipment didn't go missing.

Moments after Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza led a 17-point comeback against the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 23, Mendoza took the final snap in victory formation, sealing the 24-21 win as fans stormed the field to celebrate

A couple of minutes into the storming, Skogerboe caught something out of the corner of his eye. Someone snatched a gold helmet and ran off -- and Skogerboe wouldn't allow it.

He chased the person down, grabbed him by the waist and laid down a suplex that would've earned him a pop on WWE's "Monday Night Raw." His message while the person laid on the ground?

"Don't steal from us."

Skogerboe added, "Little bit different language than that, but that was the message."

The hustle from Skogerboe not only earned him notoriety in the equipment manager field, but also an invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, posted Skogerboe's tackle and extended an invite for him to be a part of the game's equipment staff. Skogerboe said Nagy directly messaged him on X and two days later, Nagy posted that Skogerboe accepted his invite -- panini Prizm card and all.

Yes, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋. This video went viral because he went Patrick Willis mode on the helmet thief but, in all seriousness, the level of care Trevor showed for his job made us want to reach out to him.

Excited he'll be part of our EQ staff for @seniorbowl week!...



— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 27, 2024

Skogerboe had been part of two field stormings while part of the University of Minnesota's equipment staff. In those instances, people had come on the field looking for memorabilia. Skogerboe said that while he understands the urge, he's not so understanding that he would let someone get away with it.

As fans rushed the field, his priority became securing the Golden Bears' helmets, something his boss told him immediately after Jonathan Brady's go-ahead touchdown. It's a piece of equipment that can be costly.

"If it was certain players that have customized fits and now with the new headset technology inside the helmets and stuff, you could be looking at upwards of $1,500 per helmet," he said.

SKOGERBOE'S MOVE DIDN'T come without practice. He played football and wrestled his whole life up until his senior year of high school in Minnesota. Skogerboe said he'd executed a similar takedown "a few times" in his high school athletic career. None went as viral as this one, though.

"Obviously, being a football fan, I know what the Senior Bowl is. I know who Jim Nagy is, and it just was kind of surreal to have a guy like that reaching out," Skogerboe said.

While washing jerseys the following day, he checked his phone and discovered someone had posted the clip, and it "just kind of took off from there." Skogerboe's phone didn't stop buzzing.

The day after the game, head coach Justin Wilcox showed a video of the takedown during a team meeting, much to the jubilation of the players. They yelled "BOOM" once Skogerboe completed his move.

Wilcox offered his own breakdown of the viral play. He had a single critique, pointing out that the Golden Bears teach their players on chase tackles to secure the tackle, then come over the top to separate the runner from the ball -- "or in this case, the helmet," Wilcox said.

Cal alums chimed in, too.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan called for Skogerboe -- who was part of the Minnesota Vikings staff in 2023 -- to get a pay raise. PGA Tour golfer Max Homa went even further, writing on X: "I want this dude in the Cal sports HOF."

"We appreciate his effort. And again, next time we'd like to see the big right hand chopping down like we would on a chase tackle, but other than that it was flawless ..." he said. "It's a good lesson for all. Don't steal stuff."

— Trevor Skogerboe (@Skogerboe7) November 26, 2024

SKOGERBOE WAS UNABLE to identify which player's helmet he saved, but he said the team didn't lose a single one during the storming.

A key motivation for recovering the equipment was Cal's extensive travel schedule in its first season as an ACC member. The logistical challenges of being a West Coast team in the ACC include ensuring every piece of equipment reaches its destination, especially with tight turnarounds like the one following the Stanford victory.

With the Golden Bears set to play the SMU Mustangs a week later, helmets had to be shipped out by Monday -- just two days after the win against Stanford. The 1,700-mile separation between campuses only heightened the urgency to keep all equipment accounted for.

Skogerboe admitted if the helmet was lost, they probably could have put another one together -- though a new custom helmet would not be sent to Cal in a week turnaround. Building a regular one would've been a time crunch.

"It just would not have been any fun for us," he said. "We already have plenty of jobs to take care of, you know. Building someone a brand new helmet isn't something we need to add to that."

People within the equipment manager world reached out to Skogerboe after his viral moment. He said it felt good to get positive publicity for an industry that doesn't get a lot of recognition, even though they put in long hours.

"It was kind of a wild few days for me," he said. "It was just cool that equipment [managers] got some good [publicity]. ... The team having fun with it and all of that was the coolest part for me."

During the season, Skogerboe works seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's a grind, but it takes a different breed," Skogerboe said.

Wrestling takedowns not included.