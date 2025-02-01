Cooper Flagg faces North Carolina for the first time, aiming to follow in the footsteps of fellow Duke stars. (1:04)

On Saturday, fraternities at the University of North Carolina will tune in to the North Carolina-Duke basketball rivalry with catering courtesy of a unique benefactor: new North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick.

During his days coaching in the NFL, Belichick would likely be preparing for the NFL draft this time of the year. Now, he's building a college staff, signing transfers and drumming support around campus -- one pizza box at a time.

Per an email sent to school fraternities Friday, pizza will be delivered to chapters around tipoff time on behalf of Belichick.

#UNC head coach Bill Belichick is getting pizzas for Carolina fraternities for the Duke game tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/4Ymv97Ly4B — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 31, 2025

Roughly 10 miles away at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., No. 2 Duke and North Carolina will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.