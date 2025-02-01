        <
        

          Bill Belichick buys North Carolina fraternities pizza for Duke-UNC

          play
          How will Cooper Flagg compare to these Duke legends in debut vs. UNC (1:04)

          Cooper Flagg faces North Carolina for the first time, aiming to follow in the footsteps of fellow Duke stars. (1:04)

          • J.J. PostFeb 1, 2025, 02:47 AM

          On Saturday, fraternities at the University of North Carolina will tune in to the North Carolina-Duke basketball rivalry with catering courtesy of a unique benefactor: new North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick.

          During his days coaching in the NFL, Belichick would likely be preparing for the NFL draft this time of the year. Now, he's building a college staff, signing transfers and drumming support around campus -- one pizza box at a time.

          Per an email sent to school fraternities Friday, pizza will be delivered to chapters around tipoff time on behalf of Belichick.

          Roughly 10 miles away at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., No. 2 Duke and North Carolina will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET.