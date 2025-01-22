Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State won the national championship.

Ohio State had the most talented roster in the country.

The first is a fact. The second is, technically, an opinion -- one shared by everyone on ESPN's committee selecting the top 100 players of the 2024-25 season -- but it'd be tough to come up with a compelling argument for someone else.

(ESPN's selection committee included Bill Connelly, David Hale, Chris Low, Max Olson, Adam Rittenberg and Paolo Uggetti.)

Indeed, 10% of our top 100 list is Buckeyes, and that is probably too conservative a judgement of Ohio State's roster. Our list doesn't include Quinshon Judkins, despite his 121 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the national title game. It doesn't include Cody Simon or Sonny Styles, who both had more than 100 tackles this season, or Denzel Burke, who was one of the better DBs in the country, and it includes just one member of an offensive line that owned the postseason.

But ranking the top 100 players is no easy task, and frankly, we had to make some room for the rest of the country.

So Ohio State carved out a huge chunk of real estate, with Jeremiah Smith, Will Howard and Jack Sawyer among the players who used the playoff to climb the list, but the 90 other slots included a plethora of big names (17 quarterbacks) and lesser-known players who had impressive seasons (11 Group of 5 players). We prioritized players who proved their greatness over the full season, which meant some tough injury-related cuts such as Will Johnson and Benjamin Morrison, as well as shunning some clear-cut NFL prospects, such as Luther Burden III and Mykel Williams, who just didn't put up the numbers in 2024 to warrant inclusion.

The result is a celebration of some of the most exciting players (Cam Ward and Travis Hunter), up-and-coming stars (Smith, Colin Simmons) and under-the-radar talents (Shaun Dolac, Desmond Reid). Read on and remember that if someone deserving didn't make the cut, it's Ohio State's fault.

-- David Hale

LB, Clemson, Senior

Stats: 42 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 TFLs

Preseason ranking: 15

Carter was Clemson's most versatile defender and defensive leader in 2024. He finished with 82 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 8 QB hurries. Carter excelled as a pass rusher (13 pressures), a run defender (11 tackles for a loss or no gain on runs) and in pass defense, breaking up nine passes on 388 snaps in coverage. He finished his four-year stint at Clemson as one of the school's most prolific defenders, racking up 231 career tackles. -- Hale

WR, Ole Miss, Senior

Stats: 60 receptions, 1,030 yards, 7 TDs

Preseason ranking: 38

Harris was limited by a lingering groin injury this season, but when healthy, he was one of the most dynamic receivers in college football. The 6-3, 210-pound senior played in just eight games but still managed to lead Ole Miss with 60 catches and 1,030 receiving yards. Harris became just the sixth Ole Miss receiver in history to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season. -- Chris Low

OG, North Carolina, Senior

Stats: Allowed 3 pressures in 816 snaps, 4 blown run blocks

Preseason ranking: NR

The winner of the ACC's top blocking award, Lampkin hardly looks the part of a star in the trenches, but he plays like a giant. Lampkin -- 5-11, 290 pounds -- arrived at UNC as a transfer from Coastal Carolina, and former head coach Mack Brown even admitted he doubted Lampkin could hold up against the bigger, stronger competition in the ACC. Not only did Lampkin hold his own, he thrived. Over 816 snaps at right guard, Lampkin allowed just three pressures and had just four blown run blocks, paving the way for a UNC offense that rushed for 182 yards per game and helped Omarion Hampton to become a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. -- Hale

OT, Minnesota, Senior

Stats: 2% pressure percentage, 5th best among Big Ten OTs, min. 400 snaps

Preseason ranking: 59

There's a reason Ersery is projected to be a potential first-round draft pick. Though there wasn't much flashy about him or Minnesota this season, the Gophers' offensive tackle was a reliable force all season long. At 6-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery's mobility and ability to eliminate defenders, made him an easy All-Big Ten first team choice. -- Paolo Uggetti

WR, Louisville, Senior

Stats: 61 receptions, 1,013 yards, 9 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Brooks arrived as a transfer from Alabama and immediately became Louisville's most dangerous player in the passing game. He caught at least four passes for at least 70 yards in nine of his first 10 games, and he finished the year with 61 catches for 1,013 yards despite missing the bulk of the Cards' final three contests. He was a big-play threat, with nine catches on throws 20 yards or more downfield, but also a physical runner who racked up the 11th-most yards after contact of any receiver in the country. -- Hale

RB, Auburn, Senior

Stats: 187 carries, 1,201 yards, 8 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Hunter finished his career fourth all time among Auburn's rushing leaders with 3,371 yards. The 5-10, 209-pound senior had a career-best 1,201 yards this season, which ranked second among all SEC players. Hunter rushed for 278 yards, the most by any FBS player on the season, in a 24-10 win over Kentucky on Oct. 27. He had 214 of those yards in the second half, which was a school record. -- Low

RB, Pitt, Junior

Stats: 184 carries, 966 yards, 5 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

At 5-7, Reid was often dwarfed by the defenders tasked with bringing him down, but more often than not, he made them look foolish trying. Few players were as elusive in 2024, and few made a bigger all-around impact. Reid finished with 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards and 159 punt return yards, notching 10 total touchdowns -- including at least one each rushing, receiving and on returns. How unlikely is that stat line? In the past 20 years, former Clemson great C.J. Spiller is the only other FBS player with a 900/500/150 yardage split and a touchdown in each category in the same season. -- Hale

S, Texas, Senior

Stats: 41 solo tackles, 1 FF, 5 INTs, 6 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

A Clemson transfer who helped Texas improve from 116th in pass defense in 2023 to first in the regular season this year, he was a physical player whose big hits stopped runners cold. His interception in the second overtime against Arizona State clinched a CFP quarterfinal win for the Longhorns. He had career highs in every major category this year despite missing a game with injury, with 69 tackles, 11 passes defensed and 5 interceptions, which tied teammate Jahdae Barron for the SEC lead. -- Dave Wilson

C, Florida, Junior

Stats: Played 800 snaps, pass-block grade of 83.9

Preseason ranking: NR

Florida's offensive line improved steadily toward the latter part of the 2024 season when the Gators won their past four games, and Slaughter's play in the interior of that line was a big reason why. A redshirt junior, Slaughter announced that he would return for the 2025 season after allowing just one sack and one quarterback hit this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. -- Low

QB, Texas, Junior

Stats: 3,472 yards, 31 TDs, 12 INTs

Preseason ranking: 23

Ewers threw for 3,472 yards and 32 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this year, and he was the only quarterback in the country to lead his team to the CFP for the second straight year. He completed 65.8% of his passes. He averaged 241 passing yards per game, but 291 over the Longhorns' four postseason games, including 358 against Georgia in the SEC championship game. -- Wilson

RB, Texas Tech, Junior

Stats: 286 carries, 1,505 yards, 17 TDs

Preseason ranking: 37

Brooks became Texas Tech's all-time leading rusher (4,557) this season and was the only Power 4 running back to top 100 yards in every game he played in this year, finishing with 1,505 yards in 11 games. He was second in the Big 12 in rushing to UCF's RJ Harvey and fifth in the FBS. Brooks scored 17 touchdowns, including three scores in three different games, including the regular-season finale against West Virginia when he had 188 rushing yards. His 23 career 100-yard games are the most in school history and fourth in Big 12 history behind Cedric Benson, Darren Sproles and Ricky Williams. -- Wilson

Tahj Brooks rushed for 17 TDs this season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

WR, Arizona State, Sophomore

Stats: 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, 10 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

After an injury sidelined him for most of the 2023 season, Tyson returned to earn third-team AP All-America honors for the Sun Devils. He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he was unavailable for ASU's CFP quarterfinal game against Texas. -- Kyle Bonagura

DT, Michigan, Junior

Stats: 18 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 5 PDs

Preseason ranking: 75

Grant teamed up with All-American Mason Graham to give Michigan the top defensive tackle combination in college football. He led Michigan with two fumble recoveries and ranked second on the team with five pass breakups, while adding 3 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hurries. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and third-team AP All-America honors, and he had four tackles and a tackle for loss in Michigan's 13-10 upset win over rival Ohio State on Nov. 30. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Grant as the No. 19 overall prospect for the upcoming draft and the No. 4 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospect. -- Jake Trotter

RB, Jacksonville State, Senior

Stats: 279 carries, 1,639 yards, 25 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Stewart thrived in Rich Rodriguez's offense this season, totaling 1,638 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He's just the ninth player in the playoff era to top 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing in a season, joining the likes of Derrick Henry, James Conner and Melvin Gordon. Stewart had eight multi-touchdown games, eclipsed 200 yards on the ground three times and finished with the seventh-most rushing attempts in the country, despite getting just eight carries in the first two games of the season. -- Hale

LB, Pitt, Sophomore

Stats: 45 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF, 4 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Arguably the most versatile linebacker in the country in 2024, Louis did it all for Pitt. Louis racked up 105 tackles, picked off four passes, forced a fumble, and had 15.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 27 pressures and 9 QB hurries. Louis and Utah's Devin Lloyd, a 2021 consensus All-American, are the only two defenders in the past 10 years to rack up 100 tackles, 4 interceptions and 7 sacks in the same season. -- Hale

WR, Maryland, Senior

Stats: 96 receptions, 1,124 yards, 9 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

On a team with mediocre QB play, Felton still managed to become one of the most reliable receivers in the country. He finished the season with 1,124 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns and 96 catches, tying Travis Hunter for the fourth most in college football. Felton had five 100-yard games and six games with at least nine catches. Felton racked up the fourth-most yards-after-catch in the country among wide receivers, and his 56 catches for a first down ranked third among wideouts. -- Hale

QB, Navy, Junior

Stats: 1,353 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

The centerpiece to Navy's offense in 2024, Horvath was a revelation. He was typically great in the option offense, rushing for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns, but he excelled as a passer, too, throwing for 1,353 yards and 13 scores with just four interceptions. -- Hale

RB, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 144 carries, 1,016 yards, 10 TDs

Preseason ranking: 35

Despite splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins, Henderson had a huge senior season. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, which leads all Power 4 running backs. Henderson also saved one of the best stretches of his career for Ohio State's playoff run, totaling five touchdowns. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. Has also added 284 receiving yards on 27 receptions and another touchdown. -- Trotter

TreVeyon Henderson had a huge senior season for Ohio State. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

C, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 0.90% blown-block rate

Preseason ranking: NR

Though he missed Ohio State's last two regular-season games with a ruptured Achilles tendon, McLaughlin was named a consensus All-American and won the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. McLaughlin, who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama, became the fourth Ohio State center to win the Rimington. He anchored an offense up front that ranked second in the Big Ten with 37.2 points per game. -- Trotter

DE, Oregon, Sophomore

Stats: 24 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 INT

Preseason ranking: NR

The flashes that Uiagalelei showed in his freshman season turned into him filling a major role on the Ducks' defense during this year. The sophomore from California made his presence felt nearly every time he saw the field, wreaking havoc on quarterbacks, forcing turnovers and helping Oregon's defense hold its own in the Big Ten. -- Uggetti

RB, Penn State, Senior

Stats: 172 carries, 1,099 yards, 12 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Alongside Kaytron Allen, Singleton powered one of the top running back duos in college football. He ranked fourth in the Big Ten with 3.69 yards per carry after contact. He led the league among running backs with 375 receiving yards on 41 receptions. Though Penn State came up short in the Capital One Orange Bowl playoff semifinal, Singleton ended the year with 84 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Notre Dame. In total, he rushed for 1,099 yards with 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. -- Trotter

WR, Iowa State, Senior

Stats: 87 receptions, 1,183 yards, 9 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Higgins was a third-team AP All-American after his performance for the Cyclones this season. He had 87 catches for 1,183 receiving yards, fourth most in the nation this season, along with nine touchdowns. He and teammate Jaylin Noel were the only pair nationally to each top 1,000 yards receiving. He had nine catches for 155 yards and a TD against Utah, one of his five 100-yard games this year. -- Wilson

WR, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 81 receptions, 1,011 yards, 10 TDs

Preseason ranking: 28

Though often overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, Egbuka has delivered a terrific final season in Columbus. A team captain, he posted a career-best 81 receptions to go along with 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he led the Buckeyes with 21 receptions, catching at least five passes in each of Ohio State's four playoff wins to win the national championship. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Egbuka as the No. 4 receiver prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. -- Trotter

Emeka Egbuka recorded a career high in receptions this season. hew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

WR, Washington State, Senior

Stats: 70 receptions, 1,189 yards, 14 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Williams turned in a monster final season for Washington State, catching 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. It was the most prolific of his five-year career in which he finished with 248 catches with 3,608 yards and 29 touchdowns. -- Bonagura

QB, Notre Dame, Senior

Stats: 2,861 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs

Preseason ranking: 82

After three offseason surgeries, Leonard started slowly in his 2024 campaign; three games into the season, he still hadn't thrown a touchdown pass. But when things clicked for Leonard, it changed everything for Notre Dame. Leonard sparked the passing game, ran with an edge that few other QBs could rival, and Notre Dame began blowing out most opponents en route to a national title game appearance. Leonard's true impact, however, is hard to capture with just numbers. His desire to win showed up routinely in big runs through defenders or must-have throws when the game was on the line, and that helped Notre Dame to its best season in more than 30 years. -- Hale

LB, UNLV, Senior

Stats: 69 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Woodard raised his game this fall, earning All-America honors and leading his team in solo tackles, assisted tackles, tackles against the run, tackles for loss, run stops, fumble recoveries and even pass breakups. Nationally, he ranked fourth in tackles (135) and tied for ninth in tackles for loss (17, behind only Shaun Dolac among linebackers). He also improved his tackle success rate from 85% to 92% this fall. -- Bill Connelly

WR, Texas, Junior

Stats: 58 receptions, 987 yards, 9 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Golden transferred to Texas after Dana Holgorsen was fired at Houston, and he became Texas' most important receiver this season, including grabbing eight catches for 162 yards in the SEC championship game loss to Georgia. On the season, he finished with 58 catches for 982 yards and nine TDs, including a 28-yard touchdown on 4th-and-13 against Arizona State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to force a second overtime. -- Wilson

LB, Indiana, Junior

Stats: 49 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Fisher played a key role in Indiana's remarkable turnaround. Fisher earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the Hoosiers, as Indiana ranked second in the league in defensive EPA (expected points added), trailing only Ohio State. He had 14 tackles in Indiana's 20-15 win over Michigan on Nov. 9, as the Hoosiers reached 10 wins for the first time in school history. He ranked third in the Big Ten with 118 tackles. -- Trotter

DE, Texas A&M, Junior

Stats: 27 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 1 FF

Preseason ranking: 29

In his one season at Texas A&M after transferring from Purdue, Scourton led the Aggies with 14 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks. He had 10 of his tackles for loss against SEC opponents, which ranked second in the league. The 6-4, 280-pound Scourton was a second-team Walter Camp All-America selection and finalist for the Lott IMPACT Award. -- Low

WR, Alabama, Freshman

Stats: 48 receptions, 865 yards, 8 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Williams had an electrifying start to his true freshman season with six of his 10 touchdowns (eight receiving and two rushing) coming in his first five games, including the game winner against Georgia on a highlight-reel 75-yard play. The 6-foot, 175-pound Williams was a second-team All-American by the AFCA and unanimous Freshman All-American. He averaged 18 yards per catch. -- Low

RB, UCF, Senior

Stats: 232 carries, 1,577 yards, 22 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Harvey wrapped up a brilliant UCF career with 1,577 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns in 2024. He finished his career with 3,792 yards rushing, 720 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns, to leave as one of the best players in school history. -- Bonagura

QB, Vanderbilt, Senior

Stats: 2,293 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

One of the SEC's most entertaining and impactful newcomers, Pavia helped guide Vanderbilt to its first winning season in 11 years. He energized Vanderbilt's entire team after playing two seasons at New Mexico State and earned second-team All-SEC honors from the AP in his first season in the league. The 6-foot, 207-pound senior was granted an injunction by a judge after starting his career in junior college, which will allow him to return for the 2025 season. -- Low

Diego Pavia was one of the SEC's most intriguing newcomers. Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

LB, Notre Dame, Senior

Stats: 55 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 5 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

Notre Dame's all-time leader in games played and a longtime special teams standout, Kiser finally became a full-time starter in 2024 and thrived, leading the team in tackles, tackles against the run and forced fumbles. He lines up at ILB and OLB and sometimes in the slot, and he raised his coverage game in 2024 as well. His 90 tackles and 55 solo tackles were both career highs. -- Connelly

DE, Boise State, Senior

Stats: 28 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks

Preseason ranking: NR

Though Jeanty gathered plenty of the shine for the Broncos this season, what Hassanein did on the defensive side of the ball should not go unnoticed. The senior built upon his breakout junior season and was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line alongside Jayden Virgin-Morgan. -- Uggetti

S, South Carolina, Junior

Stats: 57 solo tackles, 4 INTs, 2 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Emmanwori was the leader in total tackles (88) on a South Carolina defense that finished 14th nationally in yards per play allowed (4.84). The 6-3, 227-pound junior was named a first-team All-American by the AP and Sporting News and was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks. He was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection and declared for the NFL draft after the Gamecocks' bowl loss to Illinois. -- Low

QB, South Carolina, Freshman

Stats: 2,534 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Sellers capped a stellar first year as South Carolina's starting quarterback with a sensational performance in a 17-14 road win over rival Clemson in the regular-season finale. His 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play won it for the Gamecocks. The 6-3, 242-pound redshirt freshman finished with 3,208 yards in total offense and accounted for 25 touchdowns (18 passing and seven rushing). -- Low

LB, Iowa, Senior

Stats: 53 solo tackles, 1 sack, 2 FFs, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Higgins earned unanimous All-American honors and was named the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. He finished second in the league with 120 tackles and four interceptions -- no player in college football had more than 100 tackles with four picks. He topped the Big Ten with 120 tackles and a tackling rate of 92.3%. He also led the Hawkeyes with four interceptions and two forced fumbles. -- Trotter

QB, Penn State, Junior

Stats: 3,327 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Allar took a big step in his second season as Penn State's starter and first under coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who opened up the downfield passing game. The junior had 51 completions of 20 yards or more, up from 28 in 2023, and maintained his accuracy, completing 71.6% of his passes during the regular season and reaching 65% in all but two games. Allar's 62.9 career completion percentage is first all time at Penn State, and he had multiple touchdown passes in seven games this past season. He must take the next step against elite Power 4 competition but will enter 2025 as one of the nation's more accomplished QBs. His 3,327 passing yards rank third in Penn State single-season history. -- Adam Rittenberg

DT, Notre Dame, Senior

Stats: 19 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks

Preseason ranking: NR

A five-year contributor from Lake Forest, Ill., Mills has been a steady star for three seasons. He helped to see the Fighting Irish through a run of injuries in 2024 and might have been the best player on the field in their first-round win over Indiana before suffering a season-ending injury of his own. More than a quarter of his tackles were at or behind the line in 2024. He had a team-best 7.5 sacks and 24 pressures this season (both career highs) despite lining up almost exclusively as a defensive tackle. -- Connelly

OT, Oregon, Junior

Stats: 1.5% pressure pct., best among Big Ten OTs, min. 400 snaps

Preseason ranking: NR

Oregon's offensive line got off to a rocky start this season, but once it found the right combination of players, the unit turned into one of the best in the country with the way it protected Dillon Gabriel, and it was anchored by Conerly. The left tackle from Seattle will surely be playing on Sundays in the near future. -- Uggetti

S, Ohio State, Junior

Stats: 46 solo tackles, 3 FFs, 1 INT, 2 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Despite being overshadowed by fellow safety Caleb Downs, Ransom earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. He also had one of the biggest plays in Ohio State's semifinal win over Texas. On second-and-goal from the Ohio State 1-yard line, he dropped Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner for a 7-yard loss. That set the table for Jack Sawyer's game-clinching forced fumble he returned for a touchdown. Ransom ranks fourth on the Buckeyes with 72 tackles to go along with a sack, an interception and two pass deflections. -- Trotter

WR, UNLV, Senior

Stats: 79 receptions, 1,041 yards, 11 TDs

Preseason ranking: 79

After a slow start following his All-American campaign in 2023, White showed out once again, recording five 100-yard games and spearheading UNLV's second straight MWC championship game appearance. He recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season, thanks in part to a three-week binge of 400 yards and five touchdowns against Fresno State, Syracuse and Utah State. And his 2,524 combined receiving yards in 2023-24 rank second to only Tetairoa McMillan. -- Connelly

QB, Arizona State, Freshman

Stats: 2,885 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

The Michigan State transfer was a revelation in Tempe, where -- with his arm and his legs -- he helped guide the Sun Devils to the Big 12 title. With Leavitt in the lineup, ASU won 11 of its first 12 games before a double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. He threw 24 touchdown passes and scored five on the ground. -- Bonagura

Sam Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns this year. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

QB, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 4,010 yards, 35 TDs, 10 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Howard saved the best stretch of his career for Ohio State's playoff run. He has posted a QBR of 96.4 in the Buckeyes' four playoff games, easily the best mark of any playoff passer. Howard has also brought an edge to the Buckeyes, with teammate Jack Sawyer calling him the "most resilient guy" he has ever met. Howard ranks second with a QBR of 89.6, trailing only Heisman finalist and potential No. 1 NFL draft pick, Cam Ward of Miami. Howard passed for 4,010 passing yards, 35 TDs with 10 INTs while completing 73.1% of his passes. He has also rushed for seven touchdowns. -- Trotter

TE, Michigan, Junior

Stats: 56 receptions, 582 yards, 5 TDs

Preseason ranking: 26

Loveland sat out Michigan's thrilling victories over USC and later Ohio State with injuries, but he still had a productive final season in Ann Arbor. Loveland ranked sixth among FBS tight ends with 58.2 receiving yards per game and led the Wolverines with 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Loveland as the No. 2 draft-eligible tight end and No. 21 overall player for the upcoming draft. -- Trotter

DE, Indiana, Junior

Stats: 19 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 2 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

Kamara's success in Bloomington didn't come as a huge surprise. A second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2023, Kamara showed he not only could perform but also excel in the Big Ten, earning first-team all-league honors and becoming Indiana's first AP All-America selection in a decade. His 10 sacks marked Indiana's most since 2008, and he ranked in the top 15 nationally in both sacks and tackles for loss (15), while also recording team highs in quarterback hurries (6) and fumbles recovered (3). -- Rittenberg

LB, Oklahoma, Senior

Stats: 44 solo tackles, 1 sack, 8 PDs

Preseason ranking: 32

Stutsman was the leader of an Oklahoma defense that was much improved this past season, climbing from 79th in total defense (389.4 yards) in the FBS in 2023 to 19th (318.2). The senior from Windermere, Florida, ranked fourth in the SEC with 9.1 tackles per game and sixth with 110 stops overall. In three seasons, Stutsman had 376 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 interceptions. In 2024, Stutsman had 16 stops in a 35-9 loss to South Carolina and a career-high 19 tackles in a 30-23 loss at Missouri. -- Mark Schlabach

QB, Clemson, Junior

Stats: 3,639 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

After an uneven first two seasons at Clemson, Klubnik finally put it all together in 2024 and emerged as one of the best QBs in the country. Klubnik topped 4,000 yards of total offense and racked up 43 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions all season. His finish to 2024, however, might be the biggest reason for optimism moving forward. In his last three games, all vs. top-15 teams, he completed 62% of his throws for 878 yards with nine touchdowns. Klubnik likely enters 2025 as one of the favorites for the Heisman trophy. -- Hale

OT, West Virginia, Senior

Stats: 0 QB hurries allowed, 0 sacks allowed in 34 of last 36 games

Preseason ranking: NR

Milum was named to multiple first-team All-America teams to become the 14th consensus All-American in West Virginia history. He did not allow a sack in 34 of his last 36 games, according to the school, and did not a allow a quarterback hurry in 2024. -- Bonagura

CB, Indiana, Senior

Stats: 35 solo tackles, 3 INTs, 9 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Ponds was among the James Madison transfers who joined coach Curt Cignetti at Indiana, and he made an immediate impact there. He helped the Hoosiers rank No. 6 nationally in points allowed and No. 12 in pass efficiency defense, while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. His 67-yard pick-six against Washington, with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town, was among the more memorable plays of Indiana's season. Ponds led the team in pass breakups (9) and finished second on the team in interceptions (3). He also blocked a punt at Michigan State that led to a Hoosiers safety. -- Rittenberg

WR, Miami, Senior

Stats: 69 rec, 1,127 yards, 11 TDs

Preseason ranking: 66

At a school that has produced the likes of Michael Irvin, Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson, holding the all-time record for receiving yards is an impressive feat. That's exactly what Restrepo accomplished in 2924, adding 1,127 yards to his career tally to finish with 2,573 -- most in program history. Restrepo was the go-to target for Cam Ward, and he finished with 69 catches and 11 touchdowns -- one of just three Power 4 receivers to tally a 60/1,100/11 line alongside Travis Hunter and Jeremiah Smith. -- Hale

Xavier Restrepo set a new record at Miami. Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire

RB, SMU, Senior

Stats: 235 carries, 1,332 yards, 14 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

An underused receiver at Miami, Smith hit the transfer portal after 2023 in search of a fresh start. He found it with his former offensive coordinator -- and current SMU head coach -- Rhett Lashlee, who envisioned Smith as a tailback. The transition proved a stroke of brilliance, and Smith blossomed in the role, becoming one of the most explosive runners in the country. He had 10 games in 2024 in which he racked up at least 96 yards from scrimmage, and for the year, his 1,332 rushing yards ranked 15th nationally, his 1,659 scrimmage yards was ninth and his 18 scrimmage touchdowns ranked 13th. -- Hale

LB, Alabama, Junior

Stats: 55 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 INT

Preseason ranking: NR

At 21 years old, Campbell is still developing as an off-the-ball linebacker. He made quite an impact for the Crimson Tide this past season, leading the team with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He also added 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Campbell was at his best in the Tide's 42-13 victory at LSU on Nov. 9, piling up 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. -- Schlabach

OG, Alabama, Junior

Stats: 87 knockdown blocks, 0 sacks allowed

Preseason ranking: 31

Alabama fans couldn't blame Booker for the Crimson Tide's struggles on offense this past season. He recorded a team-high 87 knockdown blocks and didn't allow a sack in 715 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he surrendered only seven hurries and nine pressures. Booker, from New Haven, Connecticut, didn't grade out below 89 this past season, per Alabama's coaching staff. The physical run blocker gave up only one sack and nine pressures in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. -- Schlabach

DE, Clemson, Sophomore

Stats: 34 solo tackles, 11 sacks, 6 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

As good as any defender in the country over the second half of the season, Parker utterly dominated Clemson's last six games on the D-line, in which he racked up 6 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles. For the season, Parker ranked third in the ACC in sacks (11), second in TFLs (19.5) and second nationally in forced fumbles with six. He did all of that despite Clemson's defensive line turning in its worst season overall in more than a decade. Expect even bigger things in 2025 as the Tigers reload upfront, building around Parker and fellow D-lineman Peter Woods. -- Hale

CB, Tennessee, Sophomore

Stats: 26 solo tackles, 4 INTs, 7 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

McCoy was a welcome addition for Tennessee's defense after playing at Oregon State as a freshman in 2023. With McCoy locking down his side of the field, the Volunteers improved from 64th in the FBS in pass defense (221.5 yards) in 2023 to 29th (189.3) this past season. McCoy's 13 passes defended were the most by a Vols defensive back since 2021, and his SEC-leading four interceptions were the most since 2019. Three of his four picks came inside the Tennessee 3-yard line. According to PFF, his 90.3 coverage grade ranked second in the SEC and fifth among FBS cornerbacks. -- Schlabach

DE, Virginia Tech, Senior

Stats: 29 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 3 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

Powell-Ryland finished just a half-sack shy of Donovan Ezeiruaku's Power 4 lead, but when he was on his game, there might not have been a better pass rusher in the country. Powell-Ryland had three different games with at least three sacks each -- vs. Old Dominion, Boston College and Virginia -- something no power conference defender had done since Missouri's Michael Sam in 2013. Powell-Ryland's 15.1% pressure rate ranked in the top 10 among Power 4 defenders, and he added three forced fumbles and a blocked punt for good measure. -- Hale

CB, Cal, Senior

Stats: 33 solo tackles, 1 FF, 7 INTs, 8 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

The nation's leader in interceptions with seven, Williams was the star of a Cal defense that was among the most underrated units in the country in 2024. Williams allowed completions on just 42.6% of his targets, and he posted an opponent QBR of just 27.5. His first half of the season was otherworldly, with interceptions in five of his first six games, and though he cooled in the second half as QBs shied away from him, his 16 passes defended led all Power 4 players. -- Hale

LB, Buffalo, Senior

Stats: 81 solo tackles, 6 sacks, 5 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

After ranking second nationally in tackles in 2022 (147), Dolac returned from a 2023 injury to top himself. He led all of FBS with 168 tackles. Buffalo's entire defense was designed to leverage ball carriers toward its linebackers, and Dolac vacuumed up nearly every tackle opportunity available. Dolac wasn't just a tackling machine -- he also ranked tied for sixth nationally with 18.5 TFLs. No linebacker had more. He's a ball hawk, too! Dolac tied for fourth nationally with five interceptions. -- Connelly

DE, Tennessee, Junior

Stats: 23 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF

Preseason ranking: 1

Pearce was one of the SEC's most dominant pass rushers the past two seasons, helping the Volunteers reach the CFP in 2024. His 18.7% pressure rate was second-best among all defenders in the FBS this past season, leading to 7.5 sacks and 43 quarterback hurries. The former five-star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, had 71 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and three forced fumbles the past three seasons combined. He's a projected first-round pick in the NFL draft. -- Schlabach

OL, Georgia, Senior

Stats: 1 sack allowed, 500 snaps in 10 games

Preseason ranking: 17

It was probably no coincidence that Georgia's offense found its footing once Ratledge returned to the lineup late in the season. He missed four games in 2024 after undergoing "tightrope" surgery for a high left ankle sprain. Easily recognized by his moustache and mullet, Ratledge was a mainstay up front for the Bulldogs. According to PFF, Ratledge allowed one sack in 500 snaps in 10 games in 2024. He had a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 80.0 in each of the past three seasons and surrendered only 13 pressures in 1,016 pass-blocking snaps since 2021. -- Schlabach

QB, Army, Senior

Stats: 41 total TDs, 2,666 total yards, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Army won the AAC in its first attempt, leaping from six wins to 12 in the process, and Daily's presence in a redesigned, retro-fied offense was the driving force. He rushed for at least 110 yards 11 times and threw for 1,000 yards despite throwing fewer than eight passes per game. Despite changes in blocking rules that particularly limited option attacks, Army's option ruled in 2024 because of Daily. He ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards (1,659) and led the nation in rushing touchdowns (32) as a quarterback. -- Connelly

Bryson Daily was terrific in the run game. Danny Wild-Imagn Images

QB, Washington State, Sophomore

Stats: 3,139 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Perhaps the best dual-threat quarterback in the country, Mateer did it all in his only season as Washington State's starting quarterback. He threw for 3,139 yards with 29 touchdown passes and ran for another 826 with 15 touchdowns. He was among the most coveted players in the transfer portal before transferring to Oklahoma. -- Bonagura

QB, Syracuse, Senior

Stats: 4,779 yards, 34 TDs, 12 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

Perhaps no one took advantage of his transfer move more last season than McCord, who left Ohio State for Syracuse and had the best season of his college career. In the Orange's offense, McCord was able to not just throw the ball a lot (592 pass attempts!), but he was also able to show off his efficiency and arm talent. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards on his way to leading Syracuse to a 10-win season. -- Uggetti

QB, Ole Miss, Senior

Stats: 4,279 yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs

Preseason ranking: 41

Overshadowed by Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Georgia's Carson Beck before the 2024 season, Dart proved to be the SEC's most consistent quarterback this past season. Dart led the SEC and was third in the FBS with 329.2 passing yards per game. He completed 69.3% of his attempts and averaged an SEC-best 10.8 yards per attempt to go with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. This past season, Dart set Ole Miss single-season records in total offense (4,774), passing yards (4,279) and passing efficiency (180.7), among others. -- Schlabach

DE, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 35 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, 2 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

A former top-five recruit with an incredible skill set, Tuimoloau had confounded many around Ohio State, because of inconsistent performances. But he saved his best for last, becoming one of the nation's most disruptive pass rushers, especially during Ohio State's CFP run. He recorded 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in wins against Tennessee, Oregon and Texas, and recorded 21.5 tackles for loss, third-most in all of college football. Tuimoloau earned All-Big Ten honors and has recorded half of his career sacks total this season (12.5). -- Rittenberg

DE, Marshall, Sophomore

Stats: 38 solo tackles, 17 sacks, 3 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

A Virginia transfer, Green lit up in his redshirt freshman season -- in the last five games of 2023, he produced 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks -- and maintained that level through all of 2024. He had at least one tackle for loss in 11 games and at least two in six, and he earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors while leading a surprise conference title run. His 22.5 TFLs rank second in FBS, and it took Abdul Carter (23.5) 16 games to top what he did in 13. -- Connelly

WR, Oregon, Senior

Stats: 83 rec, 898 yards, 10 TDs

Preseason ranking: 18

Despite missing two full games and dealing with an injury, Johnson had a proper follow-up to his 1,000-plus-yard season in 2023. The chemistry that Johnson had with Bo Nix is well-chronicled, but Johnson's ability to step into the role of the Ducks' No. 1 wideout and create an essential connection with Dillon Gabriel made him an integral part of Oregon's potent offense. -- Uggetti

OT, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 1 of 5 players in FBS with at least 250 snaps at both LT and LG

Preseason ranking: 57

Ohio State's offensive line had a bumpy situation because of injuries, but things could have been significantly worse without Jackson's versatility and talent. After earning All-Big Ten honors at guard in 2022 and 2023, Jackson shifted to left tackle midway through the season, as starter Josh Simmons and backup Zen Michalski both went down with injuries. Jackson went on to earn All-Big Ten honors again, consistently preventing sacks on quarterback Will Howard and helping the offense hit its stride for its national title run. -- Rittenberg

DT, Oregon, Senior

Stats: 27 solo tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

All season long, Harmon's presence on the defensive side of the ball was something opposing teams had to worry about. Even if his numbers don't necessarily pop like others, Harmon's ability to disrupt at and through the line of scrimmage was an invaluable part of Oregon's defensive strength. -- Uggetti

LB, Texas, Sophomore

Stats: 59 solo tackles, 8 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 INT

Preseason ranking: 64

Hill led Texas in tackles for loss with 16.5, and he recorded 116 tackles and eight sacks. At 6-3 and 235 pounds, he played sideline to sideline, and most notable against Oklahoma, he had 11 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Along with Collin Simmons, he will be the face of the Texas defense next season. -- Wilson

S, Georgia, Junior

Stats: 77 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs

Preseason ranking: 10

Starks was the quarterback of Georgia's secondary, and his versatility allowed his coaches to move him around a lot during the 2024 season. He led the Bulldogs with 77 tackles with one interception and three pass breakups this past season. Starks started 14 of 15 games as a freshman in 2022, when the Bulldogs won the second of their back-to-back national titles, and was a consensus All-American as a sophomore. -- Schlabach

Malaki Starks's versatility helped UGA time and time again. AP Photo/John Bazemore

WR, Arizona, Junior

Stats: 84 rec, 1,319 yards, 8 TDs

Preseason ranking: 13

A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, T-Mac was a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing season for Arizona. He caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards with eight touchdowns and was perhaps the most dangerous deep threat in the country. He turned in one of the best single-game performances of the season -- regardless of position -- when he caught 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the first game of the season. -- Bonagura

RB, Notre Dame, Sophomore

Stats: 163 carries, 1,125 yards, 17 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

College football was loaded with incredible running backs in 2024, but Love might have been the flashiest. Give him a reason to hurdle someone, and he'll do it. He might do it for no reason. Notre Dame's offense was at its most dangerous when he was at his healthiest, but even with a bum knee, he made maybe the two most exciting plays in the CFP semifinals -- a rugged short touchdown and a glorious, hurdle-aided two-yard gain. His 98-yard touchdown run against Indiana was the longest run of the CFP era and tied for the longest run in Notre Dame's storied history. -- Connelly

DT, Ole Miss, Junior

Stats: 26 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks

Preseason ranking: NR

A change of scenery was exactly what the former five-star prospect needed, as Nolen blossomed in his first season at Ole Miss in 2024. After barely scratching the surface of his talent in two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen was the anchor of the No. 2 run defense (80.5 yards) in the FBS in his only season with the Rebels. He tied for the team lead with 14 tackles for loss and was fourth with 6.5 sacks. He is one of only 14 consensus All-Americans in school history. -- Schlabach

QB, Indiana, Senior

Stats: 3,042 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs

Preseason ranking: NR

The Canadian who transferred from Ohio was a perfect fit to lead the offense and help Indiana to a historic season, culminating with a College Football Playoff appearance. Rourke had eight games with multiple touchdown passes, finishing with a single-season team record 29. He had only one multi-interception performance and set a team record for completion percentage (69.4), eclipsing 65% in seven consecutive games. Rourke also battled through a thumb injury on his throwing hand that required surgery and, as revealed after the season, a torn ACL in his right knee. -- Rittenberg

WR, San José State, Senior

Stats: 104 receptions, 1,382 yards, 16 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

An SJSU lifer, Nash threw for 1,317 yards before moving to receiver in 2022. Then the damnedest thing happened: He became one of the better wideouts in the Mountain West in 2023, then became maybe the best receiver in the country in 2024. He won a triple crown of sorts, leading FBS wideouts in receptions (104), yards (1,382) and receiving touchdowns (16). He did most of his damage out of the slot, catching 84 balls for 1,165 yards. (Those numbers were also first in FBS.) -- Connelly

OT, LSU, Junior

Stats: Allowed 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 11 pressures in 866 snaps

Preseason ranking: 6

The 6-6, 323-pound left tackle was a mainstay on LSU's offensive line from the day he stepped foot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He started each of the 38 games in which he played, logging a total of 2,554 offensive snaps during his career. This past season, Campbell played every offensive snap in 11 of the Tigers' 12 games. He surrendered two sacks and five quarterback hits all season, according to Pro Football Focus. -- Schlabach

DE, Ohio State, Senior

Stats: 25 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 3 FFs, 1 INTs

Preseason ranking: 33

Sawyer delivered one of the iconic defensive plays in Ohio State history in the Buckeyes' 28-14 victory over Texas in the playoff semifinal. The senior sacked quarterback Quinn Ewers, forcing a fumble that he then returned 83 yards for the game-clinching touchdown -- the longest fumble return in Cotton Bowl and CFP history. Sawyer is a major reason the Buckeyes won their first national championship since 2014. He also became the first FBS player in a decade to record a sack with multiple pass breakups in three straight games, according to ESPN Research, all coming during Ohio State's playoff run. -- Trotter

RB, North Carolina, Junior

Stats: 281 carries, 1,660 yards, 15 TDs

Preseason ranking: 27

In any year that didn't include Ashton Jeanty, Hampton's production would've been considered a triumph. Despite North Carolina's offense being in tatters for much of the season -- including starting three different QBs -- he was a star from the outset. After rushing for 1,500 yards in 2023, Hampton somehow improved on that tally without Drake Maye in the backfield with him in 2024. He finished the season with 1,660 rushing yards, the third most nationally, and was one of just three players in the country to finish with more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

QB, Colorado, Senior

Stats: 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs

Preseason ranking: 24

A possible No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, Sanders ranked fourth in the nation with 4,134 yards passing for an improved Colorado team that missed out on the Big 12 title game because of a tiebreaker. His 37 touchdowns passes ranked second -- behind only Cam Ward -- all of which came despite a porous offensive line that allowed him to be sacked more times than any quarterback in the country (42). -- Bonagura

Shedeur Sanders could go No. 1 in the NFL draft. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

DE, Boston College, Senior

Stats: 37 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, 3 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

Ezeiruaku entered 2023 with ample hype, and he was at times excellent, but the pressures rarely turned into sacks, as he finished with just two all season. In 2024, however, he got home as often as anyone. Ezeiruaku finished the season with a Power 4-best 16.5 sacks, adding 20.5 tackles for loss and 15 QB hurries. He had multiple sacks in six of his 12 games, including 3.5 in his BC finale against Pitt. -- Hale

S, Ohio State, Sophomore

Stats: 48 solo tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PDs

Preseason ranking: 11

Downs was arguably the most significant transfer addition for Ohio State, which picked up a safety who started throughout his true freshman year for former Alabama coach Nick Saban. He became a consensus All-America selection in his first year as a Buckeye, while also earning the Big Ten's defensive back of the year award. Downs delivered highlights almost every week, displaying advanced knowledge of the game for a younger player, as well as superior talent. He helped not only in pass coverage but as an effective run stopper, and his 79-yard punt return touchdown against Indiana created separation in an eventual blowout. He ranked third on the team with 81 total tackles. -- Rittenberg

RB, Iowa, Junior

Stats: 240 carries, 1,537 yards, 21 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Johnson didn't enter the season as Iowa's starter, but he soon emerged as one of the nation's best backs. He had 685 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in the first four games, averaged 5.6 yards per carry or better in the first nine games and reached the end zone at least once in the first 11 contests. Johnson was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and a second-team AP All-America selection. He set single-season team records for points (138), total touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (21). -- Rittenberg

RB, Tennessee, Junior

Stats: 258 carries, 1,491 yards, 22 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Sampson brought balance to Tennessee's high-flying offense in 2024, setting school single-season records with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Volunteers to a spot in the College Football Playoff. Sampson, 5-11 and 201 pounds, ran for 2,492 yards with 35 touchdowns in three seasons. He was one of UT's fastest players and was clocked at 22-23 mph on the Catapult system. -- Schlabach

LB, Georgia, Junior

Stats: 38 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks

Preseason ranking: 67

Walker had to wait three seasons to crack Georgia's starting lineup, but it was worth the wait for the inside linebacker. He captured the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the FBS after leading the Bulldogs with 10.5 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with 6.5 sacks. He was a one-man wrecking crew in a 30-15 win at Texas on Oct. 19 with three sacks in the first half. -- Schlabach

CB, Texas, Senior

Stats: 46 solo tackles, 5 INTs, 11 PDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Barron, a versatile corner who often moved around to match up with the opponents' best receiver, won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. Barron tied for the SEC lead with five interceptions and helped limit Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith to one catch for 3 yards in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. He recorded 67 tackles and 11 passes broken up. -- Wilson

CB, Notre Dame, Senior

Stats: 53 solo tackles, 1 FF, 6 INTs, 9 PDs

Preseason ranking: 52

A unanimous All-American in 2023 and a consensus All-American in 2024, Watts is the most decorated player for a gritty Notre Dame team that reached its first national title game since 1988. He lines up at safety, slot corner and linebacker, he's a brilliant ball hawk, he's good in coverage, and he might be even better in run support. Whatever Notre Dame needed, Watts delivered. -- Connelly

TE, Bowling Green, Junior

Stats: 117 receptions, 1,555 yards, 10 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

Few players obliterate record books as much as Fannin did in 2024. He set the FBS record for receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) in a season, topped 100 yards in a game eight times and seemingly saved his best performances for the biggest moments: He caught a combined 19 balls for 282 yards against Penn State and Texas A&M, and in his final game, the 68 Ventures Bowl, he caught 17 passes for 213 yards. Absurd numbers for a tight end. -- Connelly

DT, Michigan, Junior

Stats: 24 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7 TFLs

Preseason ranking: 2

After propelling Michigan to its first national title in 26 years, Graham produced a final season that cemented his legacy as one of the best and most beloved interior linemen in team history. He started all 12 regular-season games and had multiple tackles in all of them, including a career-high seven in Michigan's upset of Ohio State, which marked its fourth consecutive win over its archrival. The 320-pound Graham headlined one of the nation's stingiest run defenses and created nightmares for centers and guards trying to block him. -- Rittenberg

Mason Graham is one of the most beloved interior linemen in Michigan history. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

DE, South Carolina, Senior

Stats: 20 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, 3 FFs

Preseason ranking: NR

Kennard had quite an impact in his only season at South Carolina, leading the SEC in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (11.5) with three forced fumbles. His single-season sack total ranks second in school history behind Jadeveon Clowney's 13 in 2012. The Georgia Tech transfer won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the top defensive player in the FBS, and he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and the AP. -- Schlabach

QB, Oregon, Senior

Stats: 3,857 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs

Preseason ranking: 16

Though the end to his long college career was not what Gabriel might have wanted, he once again changed teams and seamlessly fit in and helped author a high-powered offense. At Oregon, Gabriel arguably found the best version of himself, a combination of experience, production and winning while putting together his most efficient passing campaign of his career. It wasn't a storybook finale, but it was a fitting way to cap off a unique career. -- Uggetti

DE, Penn State, Junior

Stats: 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 2 FFs

Preseason ranking: 20

Carter wore the famed No. 11 jersey at Penn State and upheld its tradition of excellence. After playing linebacker for previous coordinator Manny Diaz, he shifted to defensive end under Tom Allen and became a dominant pass rusher with four multisack games and eight with at least one sack, and his 23.5 tackles for loss rank third in Penn State history. He was a consensus All-America selection and won the Big Ten's awards for top defensive player and top defensive lineman. Carter returned from a shoulder injury to cause havoc against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinal. -- Rittenberg

OT, Texas, Junior

Stats: 0.80% pressure pct., tied for third best among FBS OTs

Preseason ranking: 9

He is the first player in Texas history to win the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in the same season. He started 42 games, including 39 straight, at Texas after plugging in as a starter at left tackle as soon as he arrived on campus, and he was a leader on two CFP semifinal teams at left tackle. He allowed only one sack in 935 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. -- Wilson

TE, Penn State, Junior

Stats: 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, 8 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

He not only delivered the best season for a Penn State tight end -- and one of the best in CFB history -- but expanded the imagination of what can be done at the position. He was the team's most featured target in the passing game with 104 receptions and 1,233 receiving yards -- the most ever by a tight end at Penn State and the Big Ten. He also added 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His performance at USC -- 17 receptions, 224 yards, one touchdown -- won't soon be forgotten. Warren's 104 catches more than tripled his total from the 2023 season (34). -- Rittenberg

WR, Ohio State, Freshman

Stats: 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, 15 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

As Ohio State became the nation's preeminent wide receiver program, no freshman entered his first season with as much buzz as Smith. His practice exploits were legendary, and Buckeyes fans and opposing teams found out why. Smith broke all of Cris Carter's Ohio State freshman receiving records, and his 15 touchdowns and 1,315 receiving yards both rank in the top five for the school's single-season rankings. He won Big Ten awards for top freshman and top receiver and Rose Bowl MVP honors with 187 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon, which marked only the fifth time a player has had 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a CFP game. -- Rittenberg

RB, Arizona State, Senior

Stats: 293 carries, 1,1711 yards, 21 TDs

Preseason ranking: NR

The former Sacramento State running back just missed out on a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony by finishing fifth in the voting. A do-it-all back, Skattebo carried 293 yards for 1,711 yards with 21 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes out of the backfield for 605 yards and three more scores. His play was the catalyst for ASU's run to the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff, where it narrowly lost to Texas in the quarterfinals. -- Bonagura

QB, Miami, Senior

Stats: 4,313 yards, 39 TDs, 7 INTs

Preseason ranking: 56

That Miami didn't reach its ultimate aspirations is no fault of Ward's. He was everything Hurricanes fans could've hoped for -- and then some. Ward led the country in Total QBR (88.7), passing touchdowns (39) and completions of 20 yards or more (74). He had 11 touchdown throws that gave Miami a lead, but his defense couldn't get off the field enough late in the season to give him the chances he needed to lead the Canes to the promised land. Nevertheless, Ward turned in one of the great QB seasons in recent memory. -- Hale

RB, Boise State, Junior

Stats: 374 carries, 2,601 yards, 29 TDs

Preseason ranking: 25

The best running back season since Barry Sanders' 1988 campaign belonged to Jeanty, who not only put up ridiculous numbers but took a simple run play and turned it into must-watch TV over and over again. Jeanty was, simply put, unstoppable, and his play carried Boise State to a playoff berth and one of the program's best seasons in recent history. In any other year, he would have been the Heisman winner. -- Uggetti

WR/CB, Colorado, Junior

Stats: 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs

Preseason ranking: 3

A once-in-a-generation player, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after playing full-time both ways -- as a receiver and corner -- for the Buffaloes as they won nine games. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns and was honored with the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver. On defense -- the side on which he began his career -- he was arguably the best cover corner in college football. It is an incredible combination that likely won't be replicated for decades. -- Bonagura