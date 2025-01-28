Stephen A. Smith defends his claim that Ryan Day should have been fired had OSU lost to Tennessee, while praising him for proving the doubters wrong by winning the national championship. (2:18)

Jim Knowles led Ohio State's defense to a No. 1 finish in this season's stop rate standings. Now he'll try to do it all over again at Penn State in 2025.

What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game.

Great teams find a way to get stops in critical moments. The national champion Buckeyes earned their No. 1 finish by achieving a stop rate of 78.5%. That's a mighty impressive percentage considering their defense had to endure a four-game College Football Playoff run and a 16-game schedule that featured six top-5 opponents.

The top 25 teams in this year's final stop rate standings won a total of 238 games, and 12 of these teams managed to win 10-plus games. Five of the top six ended up earning bids in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Stop rate is not an advanced stat and is no substitute for Bill Connelly's SP+ or other more comprehensive metrics. It's merely a different method for evaluating success on defense. Here are the final stop rate standings for the 2024 season. Stop rate standings Taking into account the entire 2024 season and postseason, Max Olson's defensive metric on how good a team is at stopping an opponent from scoring on each drive. Team Games Stop Rate Pts/Drive 1. Ohio State 16 78.5% 1.11 2. Texas 16 76.9% 1.14 3. Tennessee 12 76.8% 1.32 4. Ole Miss 12 75.9% 1.28 5. Notre Dame 16 75.7% 1.34 6. Indiana 12 73% 1.47 7. James Madison 12 72.9% 1.55 8. Alabama 12 72.7% 1.34 8. Sam Houston 13 72.7% 1.58 10. South Carolina 12 72% 1.54 11. Ohio 13 71.7% 1.56 12. Miami (OH) 14 71.3% 1.55 13. Iowa 12 70.7% 1.52 14. Army 13 70.4% 1.79 15. Penn State 16 70.4% 1.47 16. UNLV 13 70.3% 1.72 17. Utah 11 70.3% 1.63 18. SMU 13 70.3% 1.69 19. Northern Illinois 12 70.1% 1.49 20. Louisiana Tech 12 69.8% 1.69 21. Oklahoma 12 69.7% 1.55 22. Virginia Tech 13 69.6% 1.82 23. Nebraska 12 69.5% 1.76 24. Colorado 12 69.2% 1.7 25. Minnesota 12 68.8% 1.61 26. UConn 12 68.6% 1.66 27. Navy 12 68.1% 1.86 28. Boise State 13 67.8% 1.89 29. Clemson 13 67.3% 1.86 30. California 12 67.2% 1.92 31. BYU 12 66.9% 1.78 32. Houston 12 66.9% 1.85 32. Oregon 13 66.9% 1.74 34. Iowa State 13 66.9% 1.89 35. Duke 12 66.7% 1.78 35. Michigan 13 66.7% 1.77 37. Missouri 12 66.4% 1.9 38. Toledo 12 66.2% 1.78 39. Florida 12 66% 1.97 40. Auburn 11 65.6% 1.9 41. Rice 11 65.4% 1.93 42. Marshall 12 65% 1.93 42. Texas A&M 12 65% 1.9 42. Wisconsin 11 65% 1.95 45. Bowling Green 12 64.9% 1.82 45. Florida International 11 64.9% 1.94 47. Kansas State 12 64.7% 1.99 48. Buffalo 12 64.7% 2.08 49. Texas State 12 64.5% 1.94 50. Louisville 12 64.5% 2.08 51. Tulane 13 64.1% 1.83 52. Colorado State 12 63.8% 2.13 52. USC 13 63.8% 1.92 54. Kentucky 11 63.7% 1.95 55. Arizona State 14 63.7% 1.94 55. East Carolina 12 63.7% 2.19 57. Fresno State 12 63.6% 1.93 58. Pittsburgh 12 63.5% 2.04 59. UTSA 12 63.5% 2.1 60. South Florida 12 63.4% 2.19 61. Arkansas 12 63.4% 2.12 62. Miami 12 63.3% 2.2 63. Memphis 12 63% 2.1 64. Liberty 11 62.8% 1.95 65. Jacksonville State 14 62.8% 2.03 66. San Jose State 12 62.7% 2.14 67. Georgia 13 62.5% 1.86 67. Western Kentucky 13 62.5% 2.22 69. Old Dominion 12 62.3% 2.1 70. TCU 12 61.9% 2.07 71. Rutgers 12 61.5% 2.34 72. Eastern Michigan 11 61.4% 2.35 73. Washington 12 60.8% 2.25 74. Georgia Southern 12 60.7% 2.3 75. UTEP 11 60.7% 2.35 76. Georgia Tech 12 60.7% 2.28 76. Illinois 12 60.7% 2.09 78. South Alabama 12 60.6% 2.15 79. LSU 12 60.5% 2.12 80. Boston College 12 60.3% 2.15 81. Temple 12 60% 2.48 82. Baylor 12 59.8% 2.29 83. Northwestern 11 59.8% 2.26 84. Kennesaw State 11 59.5% 2.39 85. Louisiana 13 59.1% 2.29 86. Wyoming 11 59.1% 2.27 87. Air Force 11 58.9% 2.38 88. Cincinnati 11 58.4% 2.15 89. Akron 11 58.1% 2.58 90. North Carolina 12 57.9% 2.22 91. UCF 11 57.8% 2.28 92. Vanderbilt 12 57.5% 2.36 93. Maryland 11 56.9% 2.35 94. Texas Tech 12 56.7% 2.41 95. Syracuse 12 56.3% 2.45 96. UL Monroe 11 56.1% 2.49 97. NC State 12 55.7% 2.32 98. Hawai'i 10 55.6% 2.5 99. San Diego State 11 55.5% 2.65 100. Florida Atlantic 11 55.3% 2.41 101. Virginia 11 55.1% 2.39 102. Kansas 11 55% 2.53 103. Tulsa 11 54.6% 2.83 104. Oklahoma State 11 54.4% 2.83 104. Washington State 12 54.4% 2.55 106. Michigan State 11 54.4% 2.57 107. Arkansas State 12 53.7% 2.76 108. Arizona 11 53.7% 2.77 109. Western Michigan 12 53.5% 2.72 110. UCLA 12 53.4% 2.44 111. Charlotte 11 53.2% 2.7 112. Coastal Carolina 12 53.2% 2.56 113. Wake Forest 11 53.1% 2.57 114. Florida State 11 53% 2.55 114. Troy 11 53% 2.48 116. New Mexico State 11 52.9% 2.71 117. North Texas 12 52.7% 2.61 118. Central Michigan 11 52.4% 2.43 119. Georgia State 11 51.6% 2.81 120. Nevada 12 50.8% 2.71 121. West Virginia 12 50.8% 2.95 122. UAB 11 50.4% 2.86 123. Middle Tennessee 11 49.2% 2.99 124. Stanford 11 48.4% 2.99 125. Oregon State 11 48.1% 2.78 126. App State 10 47.2% 2.9 127. Utah State 11 46.7% 2.95 128. New Mexico 11 46% 3.18 129. Southern Miss 11 45.7% 3.17 130. UMass 10 44.3% 3.19 131. Mississippi State 11 42.9% 3.1 132. Ball State 11 42.7% 3.34 133. Purdue 11 40.8% 3.52 134. Kent State 11 39.4% 3.45

Ohio State finished No. 1 in scoring defense (12.9 points per game), points per drive (1.11), total defense (254.6 yards per game) and yards per play (4.19) and also ranked first in defensive SP+ on its run to its first national title since 2014.

This group played its absolute best football when it mattered the most. The Buckeyes secured stops on 30 of 41 drives during its four-game CFP run, none more memorable than the goal-line stand against Texas and Jack Sawyer's game-clinching sack, scoop and 83-yard score. Ohio State allowed just 16 touchdowns in the red zone over 16 games.

The Buckeyes improved each season during Knowles three-year run with the Buckeyes: From No. 12 to No. 2 and finally No. 1. They got stops on 76.5% of their drives against FBS competition during his tenure, best in FBS. Knowles has led top-20 stop rate defenses in six of the last eight seasons during his time at Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Duke.

Now he's heading to Happy Valley to work his magic (and make $3.1 million a year) for another Big Ten team with national championship ambitions. The Nittany Lions defense finished No. 15 in stop rate at 70.4% in Tom Allen's lone season as DC and must replace potential No. 1 overall pick Abdul Carter plus four more NFL draft-bound starters.

Two of the teams Ohio State took down during its CFP run finished right behind the Buckeyes in stop rate. Texas ranked No. 2 (76.9%) and Tennessee was No. 3 (76.8%) in the final season standings. Notre Dame was No. 2 entering the national championship game and dropped down to fifth following its 34-23 defeat. Now the Irish are hunting for a new DC as well after losing Al Golden to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are a few more stop rate updates to note from the end-of-season rankings:

This is the second time in the Ryan Day era that Ohio State has earned the stop rate crown. The Buckeyes finished in the No. 1 spot in 2019, Day's first full season as head coach, with a stop rate of 81.8%.

Knowles and Golden weren't the only defensive coordinators who changed jobs this offseason after finishing with a top-25 defense in stop rate. Texas A&M added James Madison DC Lyle Hemphill (No. 7 defense in stop rate) to its staff, North Texas hired Sam Houston's Skyler Cassity (No. 8), Purdue hired UNLV's Michael Scherer (No. 16), Fresno State hired Northern Illinois' Nick Benedetto (No. 19), Coastal Carolina hired Louisiana Tech's Jeremiah Johnson (No. 20), West Virginia hired Oklahoma's Zac Alley (No. 21), Florida State hired Nebraska's Tony White (No. 23) and Miami hired Minnesota's Corey Hetherman (No. 25).

James Madison finished with the best stop rate among Group of 5 defenses at 72.9%. That's pretty darn good for a unit that had lost six starters who transferred to Indiana and was playing for a new coaching staff.

The SEC led all conferences with an average stop rate of 66.7% and had five defenses -- Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama and South Carolina -- finish inside the top 10 in this year's standings.

Iowa State and Oregon dropped out of the stop rate top 25 after their defenses got torched in the postseason. The Cyclones gave up a total of 86 points over their final two games and slid from No. 12 to No. 34. Oregon had few answers for Ohio State's offense in a 41-21 loss in the Rose Bowl and dropped from 17th to 32nd in the final standings. Nebraska and Minnesota moved into the top 25 in the final update.

Georgia finished with a shockingly poor stop rate of 62.5%, good for 13th among SEC defenses and 67th in FBS. This was the first time the Bulldogs did not field a top-25 defense in stop rate since 2018.

Kent State's FBS-low stop rate of 39.4% during its 0-12 season is the fifth-worst we've seen since we began tracking stop rate in 2017. The 2018 UConn Huskies are still sitting at the bottom of the list over this eight-year span at 35.1%.

Note: All data is courtesy of ESPN Research. Games against FCS opponents and end-of-half drives in which the opponent took a knee or ran out the clock were filtered out.