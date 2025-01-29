LeBron James and Bryce Harper are in attendance to support Ohio State in its matchup with Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game. (0:28)

Fresh off a national championship, Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day might have an unexpected recruit on his radar -- LeBron James.

On Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the host brought up an old post on X from the Los Angeles Lakers star. James wrote: "Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?"

Fallon then jokingly asked Day whether if, hypothetically, James wanted to play for the Buckeyes, it would be possible.

The coach immediately acknowledged James' support for the program, but said it wouldn't give him a pass for playing time.

"With that being said, he'd be right in line with the freshmen in the back of the room," Day said. "We'd have to work his way up. I mean, he doesn't get any special treatment."

James agreed with Day's plan, writing on X in reaction to the video: "I don't mind it one bit Coach Day! Earned Not Given!" Day, however, jokingly pointed out that an offer is on the table.

The four-time NBA MVP is an avid Buckeyes fan who attended their title-winning performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last Monday. Cameras caught him celebrating an Ohio State touchdown.

While on the "New Heights" show hosted by fellow Ohio natives Jason and Travis Kelce, James revealed that former Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel pitched him on being a two-way athlete similar to Colorado's Travis Hunter.

"They knocked on the door and was like, 'If you come to Ohio State, we want you to play both sides,'" James said.

The Lakers forward declared otherwise at the time, but if he eventually decides to give college football a try, he'll have to take the hard route on to the field.