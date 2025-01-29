Open Extended Reactions

It was the longest college football season on record, starting Aug. 24 and ending nearly five months later. But considering how difficult it was to cut my annual great games list to just 100 -- my apologies to Penn State-Minnesota, Washington-USC, Western Kentucky-Toledo, Syracuse-Virginia Tech and so many others; I just assumed you'd make the list -- this was also one of the richest seasons in recent memory.

The freshly expanded College Football Playoff gave us a few classics, Miami and BYU seemed to play heartstoppers every week, Arizona State gave us a double-field-stormer, Division II gave us maybe the biggest upset of all time and ... then there were those two Bama games. What a year it was. Let's write a love letter to the season by celebrating its 100 best games.

Jump to a section:

Smaller-school gems | Top 25 | Top 5 games

Mike Bloomgren's final season as Rice head coach produced only a 4-8 season, but the Owls scored a couple of thrilling wins, including this wild win probability swing. With nine seconds left, UTSA's win probability was 78.4%. Five seconds and one difficult catch later, Rice's was 99.9%.