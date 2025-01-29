Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou has brushed off mounting speculation over his future as winger Dejan Kulusevski backed the beleaguered Tottenham boss by insisting he's the "right man" for the job.

Spurs are 15th in the Premier League after suffering their 13th defeat of the campaign on Sunday as they lost 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The team was booed off afterwards with some supporters turning their anger on Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League group stage finale against IF Elfsborg, Postecoglou said: "My message to all Spurs fans, because I represent them all, not just the angry ones that you're referring to and maybe you're talking to, is that we're working hard to turn this around.

"We know the situation. Notwithstanding the fact that the possibilities and opportunities in the second half of the season are still very much in our hands to capitalise on and still make it a successful season."

The 59-year-old went on to highlight the fact Spurs are still fighting on four fronts with a win against Elfsborg guaranteeing automatic qualification to the Europa League knockout stages, ahead of a week in which they defend a first-leg advantage in their Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool and face an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Aston Villa.

ESPN reported on Monday that Spurs will give Postecoglou a further chance to save his job but another downturn in results over the next 10 days could force a rethink.

"[The speculation] doesn't affect me," Postecoglou, who is able to recall Micky van de Ven after he recovered from a hamstring injury, said.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski believes Ange Postecoglou is the right man for the Tottenham job. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

"It never has, it never will. My view of my role has never been about self-preservation or security. It is about trying to achieve and I'm still in a position where we can do that.

"You suggest there is a running commentary on me which is not surprising given our league position. I don't have to respond to that or get involved in that it doesn't interest me, it doesn't affect me.

"What is important to me is I have a responsibility ... As I said, people can choose to ignore it but we are still in a great position to achieve something really special this year. I am going to push this group of players and everyone at the club to not lose sight of the fact that this is a tough spot we're in but the possibilities of us doing something special are still there if we work our way through it."

Kulusevski's form has been one of the few positives, scoring seven goals in his last 14 games, and he launched a passionate defence of Postecoglou, who was named Spurs boss in the summer of 2023.

"We had games where we showed perfect football, football that not many teams can play in the world," he said. "We played beautiful games against United, City away 4-0, so I think he is the right man. We play for him, we want to win for him. To be honest, we have a little bit the same ideas because I am very positive as a guy, I always want to play that football that he wants.

"So I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. So, yeah, I think he is the right man. Opinions change. It is not for me. I don't listen to anyone because I know the truth, I see the truth from my side. It is not important what people say, it has never been actually. The league is very bad and also the game on Sunday was tough to lose but I think you have to stay clear-minded and focus on the goals.

"We have made mistakes. Don't get me wrong, we have made a lot of mistakes. We have almost 10 fit players in four competitions, that is not OK and that's why the team is paying that price in the league especially. That's what I can tell you. You can look at the manager, you can look at the players but I think it is bigger than that. It is everything involved."

Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are available to face Elfsborg but James Maddison is out for "two or three weeks" with a calf strain.