NEW ORLEANS -- Former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, an All-Ivy League kick returner, was among those killed in the deadly pickup truck attack early Wednesday in New Orleans.

Bech's brother, former TCU receiver Jack Bech, addressed his older brother's death in a post on his X account Wednesday.

"Love you always brother!" Jack Bech wrote. "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

Princeton Tigers coach Bob Surace told ESPN on Wednesday that he had been texting with Bech's father, Martin, sharing memories of his former player.

"He might be the first Tiger to ever play for us, and that nickname kind of described him as a competitor," Surace said. "He was somebody that somehow, like in the key moments, just excelled and was full of energy, full of life."

Bech was a receiver and kick returner at Princeton from 2017 to 2019. During his three-year career at Princeton, Bech caught 53 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns.

Bech was working as a stockbroker in New York and was in New Orleans for the holidays.

"He was just starting a successful career in the business world," Surace said. "There were two or three times we had career nights, and you could call him with a day's notice, and he came down and shared his experiences as a young professional with our team."

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. CT Wednesday in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district. At least 15 people were killed, and dozens more were injured.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in a firefight with police following the attack, the FBI said, adding that it was heading an investigation "with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."