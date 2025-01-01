Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman calls on the country to rally around New Orleans after a deadly truck attack led to the postponement of the Sugar Bowl. (1:28)

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame will not be played Wednesday after a deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans that killed 15 people and injured dozens more.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Central at the 70,000-seat Caesars Superdome, has been pushed back to 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against Penn State.

"Public safety is paramount," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said at a media briefing alongside federal, state and local officials, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "All parties all agree that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game."

Hundley said in a later statement that work was underway to "take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun, and safe event that it has been for over 90 years."

"We are grateful to the leadership of the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, the State of Louisiana and federal authorities as we work together to ensure we can provide a safe environment for everyone," he said.

Landry added that he will attend the Sugar Bowl and is confident the area in and around the stadium will be safe.

The decision to postpone the game came after the Superdome underwent a security sweep after two improvised explosive devices were found at the scene of the attack in the French Quarter district. Jason Williams, the district attorney of Orleans Parish, which includes New Orleans, told ABC News that investigators were conducting a grid search to determine whether other explosive devices were planted.

Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon.

The attack, which also injured more than 30 people, occurred around 3:15 a.m. CT Wednesday in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year's Eve parties. The driver of the vehicle was killed in a firefight with police after the attack, the FBI said, adding that it was heading an investigation "with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

The vehicle rammed into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street, and after it came to a stop, the driver -- identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas -- emerged from the truck and opened fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said. Officers returned fire, striking and killing Jabbar, police said.

Among the dead was former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, an All-Ivy League kick returner. Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech addressed his older brother's death in a post on X, writing in part, "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment."

At least one Georgia student suffered critical injuries in the attack and was receiving medical treatment, the school said. Statements from the University of Georgia Athletic Association and Notre Dame said both schools had accounted for all team personnel and members of official travel parties.

Both teams spent most of the day in their hotels, holding meetings in ballrooms.

Georgia's players bused to the Superdome for a walk-through practice Wednesday evening. As they made their way to buses on Canal Street, fans in red and black stood eight to 10 deep behind barricades, cheering them on, phones held high above their heads to capture the scene.

Around that time, at a hotel on the banks of the Mississippi River, Notre Dame players gathered with family members in a ballroom where the Rose Bowl quarterfinal between Ohio State and Oregon was being shown on television.

Notre Dame offered band members the option of flying home Thursday instead of attending the game, and some chose to do so.

"The decision to postpone tonight's Sugar Bowl was made in the best interest of public safety," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Lives were tragically lost last night and we are appreciative that public officials and law enforcement agencies continue to work with great diligence to ensure the safety of the New Orleans community."

Authorities said Jabbar drove onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic and protect Bourbon Street revelers. A barrier system designed to prevent vehicle attacks was undergoing repairs in preparation for the Super Bowl, which is scheduled to be played in the city in February.

"He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier Wednesday. "It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

The FBI said it was investigating Jabbar to determine "potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations." An Islamic State group flag was recovered in the vehicle driven by Jabbar. Investigators do not believe Jabbar was "solely responsible" for the attack, the FBI said. According to the agency's intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices in the French Quarter.

Atlanta police released a statement saying they would deploy specialized units and additional personnel to the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Atlanta hosted a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl, with Texas facing Arizona State in a game that kicked off as scheduled.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the attack, and the Justice Department said Attorney General Merrick Garland was also briefed.

Speaking later Wednesday, Biden said the attacker had posted video on social media indicating he was inspired by the Islamic State group and had expressed a "desire to kill."

The president said: "I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you."

The decision to postpone the game meant numerous traveling fans with tickets would not be able to attend. Ticket prices online plummeted in some cases to less than $25 as fans with plans to depart Thursday tried to unload them.

"We can't get new flights," said Lisa Borrelli, a 34-year-old Philadelphia resident who came to New Orleans with her fiance, a 2011 Notre Dame graduate.

Postponing the game "was absolutely the right call," she said. "I completely understand."

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and The Associated Press contributed to this report.