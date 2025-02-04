Open Extended Reactions

Jim Knowles said that growing up in Philadelphia he "dreamed" of being at Penn State. Now the Nittany Lions' new defensive coordinator, Knowles said his new dream is helping Penn State capture its first national championship in almost four decades.

"I see it as so close," Knowles said Tuesday, his first comments since leaving his post as Ohio State's defensive coordinator last month following the Buckeyes' dominant playoff run to the national title. "I think I can help. I think I can be of service."

Knowles arrived at Penn State after coordinating the top defense in the country, as Ohio State led the nation in a multitude of categories, including scoring defense, allowing just 12.9 points per game.

Knowles signed a three-year deal averaging $3.1 million per season with Penn State, making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football, ESPN's Pete Thamel previously reported. Knowles is believed to be the first coordinator in college football to make a base salary of at least $3 million. He replaced Tom Allen, who left Penn State to become Clemson's defensive coordinator.

Knowles, who got his coaching start in the Ivy League after playing for Cornell, was the defensive coordinator for Duke from 2010-17 and Oklahoma State from 2018-21 before joining the Buckeyes in 2022. He turned down overtures from Oklahoma and Notre Dame, as well as an aggressive offer from Ohio State to stay, to join James Franklin's staff instead.

Despite being Cornell's head coach from 2004-09, Knowles said he doesn't have aspirations beyond helping "Penn State win the national championship and be the No. 1 defense in the country."

He added that while he was grateful for his time under coach Ryan Day at Ohio State, he couldn't turn down the chance to come to State College.

"Penn State for me, growing up in inner city Philly, was the epitome of college football," he said. "I was never talented enough to make it to Penn State as a player. But given the opportunity to do it now as a coach, it's really where I want to be."

The Nittany Lions figure to enter next season on the short list of legitimate national title contenders. Penn State, which made it to the playoff semifinals before falling to Notre Dame, returns standout quarterback Drew Allar and prolific running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Penn State's defense also ranked seventh nationally last season in yards per play allowed (4.67) and returns several key players, including senior pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, who had 8.5 sacks in 2024.

The Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State on Nov. 1 in a Big Ten showdown that figures to hold conference championship and playoff implications. The Buckeyes have won eight straight over Penn State, including last year's 20-13 victory in State College.

"As you move forward in your career, you really start thinking. ... where can I add to a great team and be part of a great team?" Knowles said. "This is the place, because everything here is so close to winning it all. I'm hopeful I can help get it there."