Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will handle defensive playcalling responsibilities for the Sooners in 2025, he announced in a statement Saturday, assuming full control of the program's defense for the first time since took over in late 2021.

Oklahoma has spent more than a month searching for its next defensive coordinator since former playcaller Zac Alley left for the same role at West Virginia on Dec. 29 after one season with the Sooners.

Venables' announcement came as Oklahoma introduced a pair of defensive assistants Saturday -- former Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling and former Clemson defensive playcaller Wes Goodwin.

"I have reflected on all facets of our program over the past several weeks," Venables, entering his fourth season at Oklahoma, said in a statement. "Since I was hired as head coach, we have carefully assembled the defensive personnel and scheme that is suited to compete at the highest level, and we've built a deep and talented roster ready for the moment. I have high expectations for our program and will do everything in my power to achieve our goals for our players. To that end, I will take over defensive playcalling responsibilities for the 2025 season."

Drieling, who will coach inside linebackers, was hired at Arkansas State last month after spending one season at Utah State, where he served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach last fall, leading the Aggies to a 4-8 finish after replacing Blake Anderson. Goodwin replaced Venables as Clemson's defensive coordinator in 2022 and spent three seasons leading the Tigers defense before his firing following the 2025 campaign.

The pair of defensive minds follow first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as the latest additions to Venables' staff this offseason.

"Adding Nate and Wes to our team, with their extensive and diverse experience, simply adds to my expectations and excitement for our defensive unit," Venables said. "I'm energized by the prospect of getting back into playcalling and for the continued momentum I see us gaining with the strategic moves we're making on both sides of the ball."

A three-time national champion coordinator, Venables' decision to return to playcalling marks the latest evolution in his approach since taking over the Sooners. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof served as the program's playcaller for the 2022 and 2023 seasons before Venables turned to Alley, 31, in 2024.

Oklahoma finished 19th nationally and fifth across the SEC in total defense (318.2 yards per game) this past season.