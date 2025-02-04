Open Extended Reactions

Maryland has hired Pep Hamilton, a veteran offensive coach at both the college and NFL levels, to be its new offensive coordinator.

Hamilton returns to the sideline for the first time since 2022, when he served as Houston Texans offensive coordinator. He also has coordinator experience from the Indianapolis Colts and Stanford, and coached quarterbacks at multiple stops, including with four other NFL teams.

Hamilton, 50, is expected to be Maryland's primary offensive playcaller under head coach Mike Locksley. Hamilton replaces Josh Gattis, who spent two seasons at the school and didn't have his contract renewed. Maryland went 4-8 last season and finished 100th nationally in scoring despite having the nation's No. 17 passing offense. Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. transferred to Wisconsin, and Maryland could be turning to UCLA transfer Justyn Martin or incoming recruit Malik Washington this coming fall. Hamilton will be joining his son, Jackson Hamilton, an incoming quarterback recruit for the Terrapins.

Pep Hamilton played quarterback near Maryland's campus at Howard, and briefly returned to the area to be the coach and general manager for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2019. He last coached at the college level for Michigan, serving as assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2017 and 2018 under Jim Harbaugh.

Hamilton also interviewed for the New England Patriots' open head coaching spot last month.