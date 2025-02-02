Open Extended Reactions

IShowSpeed was all hops in a memorable showing in the Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Entering at No. 8, Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was handpicked by Triple H backstage after the pro wrestler who initially held the number, Akira Tozawa, was attacked and unable to enter the match. Speed (along with Kai Cenat) were among celebrities and influencers who were live streaming and creating content at the Rumble backstage throughout the day.

After entering the ring, Speed immediately helped Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. He then landed a perfect backflip, but the fun and games were short lived as he proceeded to eat a devastating spear from Breakker.

Breakker then swiftly picked him up over his head and dumped him out of the ring into the awaiting arms of Otis, who then flipped him over his head onto the announcer's table to end his night.