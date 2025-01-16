WWE, TNA forge pro wrestling partnership

Open Extended Reactions

WWE and TNA Wrestling have struck a multiyear partnership that will see TNA pro wrestlers regularly appear on NXT programming and vice versa, WWE told ESPN on Thursday.

TNA star Joe Hendry frequently appeared on NXT programming last year, culminating in an NXT championship match with Ethan Page at No Mercy. NXT is a developmental-focused brand produced by WWE.

Former TNA Knockouts world champion Jordynne Grace also appeared regularly on NXT programming in 2024, highlighted by an NXT women's championship match featuring Grace and Roxanne Perez at Battleground. Grace also was a surprise entrant in last year's WWE Royal Rumble.

Several NXT wrestlers also appeared on TNA Wrestling, including Wes Lee, Charlie Dempsey and Riley Osbourne.

"We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home," said WWE senior vice president of talent development creative Shawn Michaels, who was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

NXT airs every Tuesday on The CW Network, while "TNA iMPACT!" is a weekly program on AXS TV.