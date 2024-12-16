Open Extended Reactions

Beam her up, because professional wrestling star Becky Lynch is heading where no (The) Man has gone before.

Lynch, who is also known by her wrestling nickname The Man, announced Monday via video on X that she has joined the cast of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." She will play a Starfleet officer.

"You know when you've already been champion of the world, there's only one place to go next, and that's to the stars," Lynch said in the posted video. "I'm so excited to share with all of you that I'm joining 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as part of the bridge crew. This has been the most amazing experience, acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew, and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out."

Not your average average Starfleet officer! I'm beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024

Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, broke out a Vulcan "Live long and prosper" sign to end the video.

No official premiere announcement for the series has been made, but it has been speculated that the show will land on Paramount+ in 2025 or 2026. The series has already been renewed for Season 2. It will follow a new class of Starfleet cadets, discovering what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate friendships, rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Lynch has previously appeared in episodes of "Billions" and "Young Rock."

She is best known for her WWE days as multiple-time world champion and one of the foundational superstars in the rise of the women's division. Fightful reported in June that Lynch's contract with WWE expired and she became a free agent. There has been no official announcement about a return to pro wrestling since then.