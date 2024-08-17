Afa Anoa'i, the WWE Hall of Famer best known for being one-half of the Wild Samoans pro wrestling tag team, has died at 81.

Afa's death was announced by his family on Friday, two months after his younger brother and tag team partner, Sika, died in June.

Afa is the uncle of WWE superstar Roman Reigns

"It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr.," his son Samu wrote on Facebook. "It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we mourn our father."

According to the Wrestling Observer, Afa had been recently admitted into hospice care and experienced two heart attacks while battling pneumonia in January.

The WWE paid tribute to Afa on Friday, observing a moment of silence during "Friday Night Smackdown."

Afa and Sika were a prominent tag team in the WWE (then WWF) during the early 1980s and were three-time WWF tag team champions. They worked in a number of promotions, including the NWA, Mid-South Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling and the AWA, winning 20 tag team championships around the world.

The Wild Samoans were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Afa and Sika last appeared in the WWE at the "Hell in a Cell" premium live event in 2020 to celebrate Roman Reigns' victory over Jey Uso.

"Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i," Reigns wrote on X Friday. "We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa'I were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they're reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans."