Who has the most WWE world titles? What are longest reigns?

Open Extended Reactions

Cody Rhodes' current reign as WWE champion has lasted over 250 days. Where does that rank in WWE history? Which wrestlers have had the most world title reigns?

Let's take a look at the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history.

Longest WWE world title reigns

Bruno Sammartino's seven-year run as world champion is the gold standard for title reigns in wrestling history. However, modern stars such as Reigns, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have also held wrestling's most prestigious title belt for well over a calendar year.

1. Bruno Sammartino, 2,803 days

2. Bob Backlund, 2,135 days

3. Hulk Hogan, 1,474 days

4. Roman Reigns, 1,316 days

5. Bruno Sammartino, 1,237 days

6. Pedro Morales, 1,027 days

7. Roman Reigns, 735 days

8. Brock Lesnar, 503 days

9. Hulk Hogan, 469 days

10. CM Punk, 434 days

Most WWE world title reigns

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair and John Cena have found themselves atop this list by continually finding ways to reinvent themselves and make stars across from them look exceptional. Among active, full-time WWE stars, Randy Orton's 14 reigns leads the way, followed by Roman Reigns and CM Punk with six each.

1. Ric Flair, 16 reigns

2. John Cena, 16 reigns

3. Triple H, 14 reigns

4. Randy Orton, 14 reigns

5. Hulk Hogan, 12 reigns

6. Edge, 11 reigns

7. Brock Lesnar, 10 reigns

8. The Rock, 10 reigns

9. Sting, 10 reigns

10. Verne Gagne, 10 reigns

For more WWE coverage, check out ESPN's hub page for breaking news, profiles, championship history and more.