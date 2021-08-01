WWE Profile - John Cena

Catchphrases: "You can't see me!", "You want some? Come get some!"

WWE Accolades

Sixteen-time WWE world champion -- tied for most all-time (with Ric Flair); first win on April 3, 2005 (WrestleMania 21)

Five-time United States champion - tied for second-most all time; first win on March 14, 2004 (WrestleMania 20)

Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz and David Otunga); first win on January 29, 2007 (Monday Night Raw)

One of six men to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches (2008, 2013)

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner (2012)