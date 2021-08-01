WWE Profile - John Cena

John Cena
D.O.B.: April 23, 1977
Billed height: 6-foot-1
Billed weight: 251 pounds
Billed from: West Newbury, Massachusetts
Signature moves: Attitude Adjustment, STF, Five Knuckle Shuffle
Catchphrases: "You can't see me!", "You want some? Come get some!"
WWE main roster debut: June 27, 2002
College: Springfield College
WWE Accolades
Sixteen-time WWE world champion -- tied for most all-time (with Ric Flair); first win on April 3, 2005 (WrestleMania 21)
Five-time United States champion - tied for second-most all time; first win on March 14, 2004 (WrestleMania 20)
Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz and David Otunga); first win on January 29, 2007 (Monday Night Raw)
One of six men to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches (2008, 2013)
Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner (2012)
Ten-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012)
Other Notes
Granted over 500 wishes as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation (most all time)
Was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame on April 18, 2015
Appeared in multiple films ("F9: The Fast Saga"; "The Suicide Squad; "Sisters"; "Trainwreck"; "Legendary"; "12 Rounds"; "The Marine")
Appeared on multiple TV shows ("Peacemaker" (2022); "American Grit"; "Parks & Recreation"; "Psych"; "SNL")
Hosted the ESPYS on July 13, 2016