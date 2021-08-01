        <
          WWE Profile - John Cena

          WWE
          • ESPN.com
          Aug 1, 2021, 12:44 AM

          John Cena

          • D.O.B.: April 23, 1977

          • Billed height: 6-foot-1

          • Billed weight: 251 pounds

          • Billed from: West Newbury, Massachusetts

          • Signature moves: Attitude Adjustment, STF, Five Knuckle Shuffle

          • Catchphrases: "You can't see me!", "You want some? Come get some!"

          • WWE main roster debut: June 27, 2002

          • College: Springfield College

          WWE Accolades

          • Sixteen-time WWE world champion -- tied for most all-time (with Ric Flair); first win on April 3, 2005 (WrestleMania 21)

          • Five-time United States champion - tied for second-most all time; first win on March 14, 2004 (WrestleMania 20)

          • Four-time WWE tag team champion (with Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz and David Otunga); first win on January 29, 2007 (Monday Night Raw)

          • One of six men to win multiple Royal Rumble Matches (2008, 2013)

          • Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner (2012)

          • Ten-time Slammy Award winner (Superstar of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012)

          Other Notes

          • Granted over 500 wishes as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation (most all time)

          • Was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame on April 18, 2015

          • Appeared in multiple films ("F9: The Fast Saga"; "The Suicide Squad; "Sisters"; "Trainwreck"; "Legendary"; "12 Rounds"; "The Marine")

          • Appeared on multiple TV shows ("Peacemaker" (2022); "American Grit"; "Parks & Recreation"; "Psych"; "SNL")

          • Hosted the ESPYS on July 13, 2016