Former WWE employee Janel Grant has officially identified Brock Lesnar in the federal lawsuit she filed against the company and former executive Vince McMahon in January 2024.

In an amended complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Friday, Grant identifies Lesnar as an individual she claims McMahon offered her to for sex in 2021. The original complaint referenced a star wrestler in the accusation but did not provide Lesnar's name.

Lesnar is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Grant, who worked in the company's legal and talent departments, has alleged McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order to keep her job. She alleges McMahon demanded she create "personalized sexual content" for Lesnar in July 2021, at a time McMahon was attempting to keep Lesnar under contract with the WWE. She further alleges McMahon flew Lesnar to Connecticut in 2021 for a sexual encounter, which ultimately didn't happen.

The amended complaint also alleges McMahon required Grant to create "customized pornographic content" for longtime producer Michael Hayes.

McMahon, who stepped down as WWE CEO in 2022 amid investigations that match those in the lawsuit, has denied the allegations. Lesnar and Hayes have not publicly commented on the amended lawsuit.

Grant is seeking unspecified monetary damages. Lesnar, who also fought in the UFC primarily from 2008 to 2011, has not made an appearance in the WWE since 2023.