John Cena announces that Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas will be his final Wrestlemania as he is retiring from WWE. (3:59)

The last time is now.

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour during the Netflix debut of "Monday Night Raw" on Jan. 6.

The WWE superstar has wrestled in a part time capacity since 2018, but announced in July that he expects to wrestle 30 to 40 matches in 2025 to conclude his final year.

During his appearance in the ring at the Intuit Dome, he had quite a list of who could be his opponent for his final match.

Could it be Logan Paul? Would CM Punk suffice? Perhaps Roman Reigns would be more fitting?

But before finding an opponent, Cena -- who hasn't won a match in over 2,000 days -- could use a victory.

Here's a hint at when that could come and more highlights from "The Last Time is Now John Cena Farewell Tour."

Farewell, Los Angeles. Hello, Indianapolis. -- Jan. 6

"I'm not just going to the Royal Rumble, I'm going to win the Royal Rumble!"

Cena shared that Monday Night Raw's first show of the year would be his final WWE appearance in the City of Angels.

After thanking Los Angeles -- and more specifically, Inglewood -- he made a declaration implicating that he's looking to get his 17th world championship - which would break his tie with Ric Flair for most in WWE history.

While running through the options of how he could achieve that goal, Cena settled on the Royal Rumble before declaring he would win it.

The Royal Rumble is on Feb. 1 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.