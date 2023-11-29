WWE Profile: CM Punk

CM Punk is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. He has won every major title in WWE and has also had significant success away from the organization. Punk also competed twice in the UFC.
CM Punk
D.O.B.: October 26, 1978
Billed height: 6-foot-2
Billed weight: 218 pounds
Billed from Chicago, Illinois
Signature moves: Go to Sleep (G.T.S.), Anaconda Vice
Nicknames: "The Best In The World"
WWE main roster debut: July 4, 2006
WWE Accolades
CM Punk delivers a passionate promo on "Monday Night Raw" about why he returned to the WWE after nearly 10 years.
5-time WWE/World Heavyweight champion; first win on June 30, 2008 (RAW, a Money in the Bank cash-in)
1-time Intercontinental champion, won on January 19, 2009 (RAW)
1-time ECW champion, won on September 1, 2007 (ECW TV)
1-time tag team champion (with Kofi Kingston), won on October 27, 2008 (RAW)
2-time Money in the Bank winner (2008, 2009)
A Triple Crown champion in WWE
Other Notes
Made UFC debut on September 10, 2016 (UFC 203)
2-time AEW World champion
1-time ROH World champion
2-time ROH tag team champion (with Colt Cabana)
Inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022
