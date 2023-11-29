WWE Profile: CM Punk

Open Extended Reactions

CM Punk is a professional wrester who is currently signed with WWE. He has won every major title in WWE and has also had significant success away from the organization. Punk also competed twice in the UFC.

CM Punk

D.O.B.: October 26, 1978

Billed height: 6-foot-2

Billed weight: 218 pounds

Billed from Chicago, Illinois

Signature moves: Go to Sleep (G.T.S.), Anaconda Vice

Nicknames: "The Best In The World"

WWE main roster debut: July 4, 2006

WWE Accolades

play 2:35 CM Punk on WWE return: 'I'm home' CM Punk delivers a passionate promo on "Monday Night Raw" about why he returned to the WWE after nearly 10 years.

5-time WWE/World Heavyweight champion; first win on June 30, 2008 (RAW, a Money in the Bank cash-in)

1-time Intercontinental champion, won on January 19, 2009 (RAW)

1-time ECW champion, won on September 1, 2007 (ECW TV)

1-time tag team champion (with Kofi Kingston), won on October 27, 2008 (RAW)

2-time Money in the Bank winner (2008, 2009)

A Triple Crown champion in WWE

Other Notes

Made UFC debut on September 10, 2016 (UFC 203)

2-time AEW World champion

1-time ROH World champion

2-time ROH tag team champion (with Colt Cabana)

Inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022

