Open Extended Reactions

The Army is seeking to recoup money from an $11 million marketing deal with the United Football League and celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after the partnership failed to yield a single new recruit, according to a Military.com report, citing Army documents.

An Army spokesperson told Military.com the service is "in the process of working with the UFL" to determine the final amount it is hoping to recoup from the deal. But according to the documents, that amount is $6 million.

As part of the deal, which was signed earlier this year, the UFL featured prominent Army branding on player uniforms and in games during its inaugural season that ran from March through June. The Army also expected Johnson, who is a co-owner of the league, to tout the Army in five social media posts.

With 396 million followers on Instagram, Johnson's posts were valued by the Army at $1 million each, according to Military.com. But according to the report, Johnson did not fulfill his end of the deal and made only two Army-related posts, including none since April.

A review conducted by the Army projects that the partnership led to a loss of 38 enlistments, the report said.