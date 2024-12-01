2024 Survivor Series results: The OG Bloodline reunites, wins WarGames

Open Extended Reactions

Roman Reigns and CM Punk figured out a way to make it work.

In the main event of Survivor Series, the O.G. Bloodline crew, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn were joined by CM Punk as they took on Bloodline 2.0 crew members Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa with Bronson Reed added to the mix. In the end, Sikoa was left all alone with the original faction, plus Punk. After Superkicks, a Helluva kick, a Go To Sleep, and a Spear ... Sikoa was pinned, OG Bloodline wins.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley landed an Eradicator on Liv Morgan from the second rope to give her team (Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley) the win over the Judgment Day-led squad of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, plus Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae.

Also, three titles were up for grabs, as Gunther defended world heavyweight championship with a win (with some assistance from Finn Balor) over Damian Priest. Also, Bron Breakker retained his intercontinental championship in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser and Shinsuke Nakamura dethroned LA Knight to become a three-time United States champion.

Arda Ocal, Eddie Maisonet and Dre Waters highlight everything that went down inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena.