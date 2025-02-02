WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair win men's and women's Rumbles

Open Extended Reactions

One of professional wrestling's most anticipated annual events lived up to expectations on Saturday night, as the 2025 Royal Rumble provided fans with plenty to look forward to as WrestleMania 41 quickly approaches.

In the men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso came out on top, outlasting 29 other competitors and getting the final elimination against John Cena to secure a title shot at WrestleMania in April. Meanwhile, in the women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair returned from injury to get the win.

Also on the card, Cody Rhodes beat Kevin Owens in to retain the WWE undisputed championship and #DIY beat the Motor City Machine Guns to keep their WWE tag team belts. Here's everything that went down at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.