Who has won the WWE Royal Rumble? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The Royal Rumble officially begins "The Road to WrestleMania." One of the most iconic pay-per-view events in the WWE, the Royal Rumble pits 30 participants against one another to determine who will be the last one standing in the ring. In 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will look to match "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's record of three Royal Rumble wins.

Here's a list of Royal Rumble winners since the event's debut in 1988.

2024: Bayley and Cody Rhodes

2023: Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes

2022: Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar

2021: Bianca Belair and Edge

2020: Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre

2019: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

2018: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura

2017: Randy Orton

2016: Triple H

2015: Roman Reigns

2014: Batista

2013: John Cena

2012: Sheamus

2011: Alberto Del Rio

2010: Edge

2009: Randy Orton

2008: John Cena

2007: The Undertaker

2006: Rey Mysterio

2005: Batista

2004: Chris Benoit

2003: Brock Lesnar

2002: Triple H

2001: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

2000: The Rock

1999: Vince McMahon

1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1996: Shawn Michaels

1995: Shawn Michaels

1994: Lex Luger & Bret Hart

1993: Yokozuna

1992: Ric Flair

1991: Hulk Hogan

1990: Hulk Hogan

1989: Big John Studd

1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for breaking news, wrestler profiles, title history and more.