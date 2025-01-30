        <
          Who has won the WWE Royal Rumble? All-time winners list

          "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble in 1997, 1998 and 2001. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
          Jan 30, 2025, 10:36 PM

          The Royal Rumble officially begins "The Road to WrestleMania." One of the most iconic pay-per-view events in the WWE, the Royal Rumble pits 30 participants against one another to determine who will be the last one standing in the ring. In 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will look to match "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's record of three Royal Rumble wins.

          Here's a list of Royal Rumble winners since the event's debut in 1988.

          • 2024: Bayley and Cody Rhodes

          • 2023: Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes

          • 2022: Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar

          • 2021: Bianca Belair and Edge

          • 2020: Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre

          • 2019: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

          • 2018: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura

          • 2017: Randy Orton

          • 2016: Triple H

          • 2015: Roman Reigns

          • 2014: Batista

          • 2013: John Cena

          • 2012: Sheamus

          • 2011: Alberto Del Rio

          • 2010: Edge

          • 2009: Randy Orton

          • 2008: John Cena

          • 2007: The Undertaker

          • 2006: Rey Mysterio

          • 2005: Batista

          • 2004: Chris Benoit

          • 2003: Brock Lesnar

          • 2002: Triple H

          • 2001: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

          • 2000: The Rock

          • 1999: Vince McMahon

          • 1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin

          • 1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin

          • 1996: Shawn Michaels

          • 1995: Shawn Michaels

          • 1994: Lex Luger & Bret Hart

          • 1993: Yokozuna

          • 1992: Ric Flair

          • 1991: Hulk Hogan

          • 1990: Hulk Hogan

          • 1989: Big John Studd

          • 1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan

