Who has won the WWE Royal Rumble? All-time winners list

The Royal Rumble officially begins "The Road to WrestleMania." One of the most iconic pay-per-view events in the WWE, the Royal Rumble pits 30 participants against one another to determine who will be the last one standing in the ring. In 2025, Cody Rhodes and John Cena will look to match "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's record of three Royal Rumble wins.
Here's a list of Royal Rumble winners since the event's debut in 1988.
2024: Bayley and Cody Rhodes
2023: Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes
2022: Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar
2021: Bianca Belair and Edge
2020: Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre
2019: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
2018: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura
2017: Randy Orton
2016: Triple H
2015: Roman Reigns
2014: Batista
2013: John Cena
2012: Sheamus
2011: Alberto Del Rio
2010: Edge
2009: Randy Orton
2008: John Cena
2007: The Undertaker
2006: Rey Mysterio
2005: Batista
2004: Chris Benoit
2003: Brock Lesnar
2002: Triple H
2001: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
2000: The Rock
1999: Vince McMahon
1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1996: Shawn Michaels
1995: Shawn Michaels
1994: Lex Luger & Bret Hart
1993: Yokozuna
1992: Ric Flair
1991: Hulk Hogan
1990: Hulk Hogan
1989: Big John Studd
1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for breaking news, wrestler profiles, title history and more.