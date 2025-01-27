Open Extended Reactions

Clap for your new voice in Spider-Man and feel the power!

WWE superstar Ettore "Big E" Ewen revealed on social media Monday that he will voice a character in the upcoming "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" series coming to Disney+ on Wednesday.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell first confirmed the news in a recent interview, praising Big E.

"Jeff is such a great dude," Ewen told ESPN. "His assistant casting director DM'd me [on social media]. I was so thankful I checked the hidden replies. It looked legit, I Googled the person's name. I reached out and we started having conversations. I've had such a blast being able to voice this character. The team at Marvel has been really amazing."

Trammell revealed in the same interview that Big E began voicing lines for the show shortly after his 2022 neck injury, even attending recording sessions wearing a neck brace.

Big E's return to the WWE ring remains uncertain, but the former WWE champion hopes to make voiceover work and acting a key part of his future. He has previously appeared in projects such as Peacock's "Laid" and co-created and voiced the NAACP Image Award-nominated animated short film "Bridges" alongside ESPN writer Andreas Hale.

"I want to keep doing this work," Big E said. "It takes my love for storytelling and transfers it to another medium. It uses so much of the same creative muscle. I am a capable performer because of WWE. I plan to do this as long as they'll allow me one."

Sitting on this news has been a task! Incredibly excited to voice a character in YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Premieres Wednesday, January 29th on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/QQgwY7Q6yk — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2025

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. While Big E couldn't share details about his character, he confirmed to ESPN that he has already started working on Season 2.

Big E's announcement follows a string of recent WWE superstars adding Hollywood to their plate, including Becky Lynch joining the Star Trek universe.

When asked if we're entering a golden era of WWE superstars branching out into outside projects, Big E highlighted how the current WWE regime values these opportunities.

"We have so many amazing performers that have only shown a smidgen of what they can do," he said.

Big E also gave credit to WWE legends The Rock, John Cena and Batista for helping erase the stigma surrounding professional wrestlers in Hollywood.

"For the longest time, there was a stigma about wrestlers in entertainment. Now, those guys have shown we can perform at the highest levels," he said. "The fan base follows us and continues to grow. We have so many talented people who want to do more -- you'll see more Superstars in your favorite shows and movies."