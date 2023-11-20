WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 results, news, history and information

SportsCenter takes a look back at some of the most iconic moments in WWE Survivor Series history. (4:32)

The final pay-per-view on the WWE calendar will take place this Saturday night in Chicago.

Survivor Series War Games (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Peacock) will bridge the the iconic endcap PPV with a callback to a WCW staple with a double-cage match for two marquee bouts on the card. On the women's side, Bianca Belair will team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch and a mystery wrestler to face off against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane.

On the men's side, The Judgment Day stable of Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will take on Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Also, two titles will be on the line, as Rhea Ripley will put her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Zoey Stark and Gunther defends his Intercontinental championship against The Miz.

Here's everything you need to know for Survivor Series: WarGames, including the match card, news, previous features and more.

2023 WWE Survivor Series: War Games match card

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Men's WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

Women's WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane)

Singles match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

